iOS 18: A Sneak Peek at the Anticipated Features for the iPhone

The development of iOS 18 is underway. Although only a few rumors have surfaced so far, we've compiled an iOS 18 features guide on what is supposed to be the biggest software update in iPhone's history. In this article, we'll share the rumored features expected in this version, along with some interesting insights into Apple's upcoming mobile software.

What to Expect from iOS 18

As we edge closer to the highly anticipated release of iOS 18—codenamed Crystal—, the tech community is buzzing with speculation and excitement. This upcoming version of Apple's operating system is expected to bring a host of new features, enhancements, and possibly a few surprises that will redefine how we interact with our iPhones.

Furthermore, at the end of January, one of the most prominent tipsters regarding Apple's mobile software, Mark Gurman, disclosed in his Power On newsletter—under the subject 'The Future of the iPhone'—that iOS 18 is tipped to be 'one of the largest operating system updates, if not the biggest, in the company's history' that Apple will ship to iPhones.

That said, based on the latest rumors, expert analyses, and our understanding of Apple's innovation trajectory, iOS 18 is expected to introduce features that many thought were forgotten (though I didn't). RCS support, already confirmed by Apple, is set to resolve the longstanding debate over 'green bubbles.'

In addition, Apple is anticipated to integrate generative AI technology into the system, starting with Siri and extending to more advanced tasks. Continuing on the AI front, Apple is reportedly focusing on incorporating a broader range of artificial intelligence features into iOS 18.

We can also expect enhancements in user interface design and advanced security measures. So, without further ado, let's delve into what Apple has planned for us in 2024.

Rumored Features of iOS 18

The realm of technology thrives on speculation and anticipation, especially when it comes to major software updates like iOS 18. In this segment, we're diving into the swirling pool of rumors and insider whispers that hint at the possible features of iOS 18. While Apple maintains its usual veil of secrecy, the tech world's detective work has led to fascinating conjectures.

Here, we'll sift through the most talked-about rumored features. Starting with the fact that Apple has prioritized performance and stability improvements for the upcoming iOS 18 update after the release of iOS 17 was plagued with bugs and issues. According to a recent report, the company is focusing on fixing the bugs in the first version of iOS 18 before introducing new features.

That said, as of the latest rumors and reports, iOS 18 is expected to introduce several notable features.

Major Home Screen Customizations

In March, rumors regarding a significant home screen customization for iPhones surfaced on the web. I don't know about you, but I've been eagerly anticipating this update. What does it mean? According to Bloomberg sources, starting with iOS 18, users will have the freedom to arrange apps and widgets on their home screens as they see fit, breaking free from the semi-locked grid view of previous iterations.

UI Changes Inspired By VisionOS

We still haven't had the chance to test the Apple Vision Pro goggles; however, it's hardly a secret that their user interface and system navigation are quite intriguing. On that note, iOS 18 is rumored to introduce some UI changes inspired by VisionOS, Apple's new platform for spatial computing and mixed-reality devices.

Given this, we can reasonably expect changes in the visual aspect of iOS, including features like rounded and more in-depth elements, and a streamlined workflow view for multitasking. Moreover, knowing Apple's approach, while we might not see a massive overhaul in navigation, we can anticipate a smarter, more efficient way to interact with the iPhone.

RCS Support

Apple has announced plans to add the RCS protocol to its iPhones by 2024, finally giving Android users a better messaging experience when communicating with iPhone users. RCS offers advantages over Apple's iMessage, such as support for higher resolution images and videos, larger file sizes, and better compatibility between different messaging apps.

Currently, iMessage displays chats from Android devices in green bubbles, leading to discrimination and incompatibility issues. Since there's no third-party applications that can bridge this gap, Apple's decision to adopt RCS will benefit most users. The blue bubble vs. green bubble debate may finally be resolved.

Major AI Features

Apple is reportedly focusing on incorporating more artificial intelligence features into iOS 18. This includes a revamped Siri using large language models, AI integration in the Messages app for fielding questions and auto-completing sentences, auto-generated playlists in Apple Music, and generative AI features in iWork apps and Xcode​​.

In 2023, supply chain sources indicated that Apple was constructing AI servers, with plans to expand their deployment this year. Yet, setting up these servers doesn't ensure the implementation of LLM-based features in Apple's devices.

On March 18th, the tech industry was abuzz with rumors of a potential partnership between Apple and Google concerning Apple's adoption of Gemini, Google's AI model. Discussions about a partnership with OpenAI were also in the air, but Google seemed to lead the pack, with rumors swirling about Apple negotiating with Google to license the Gemini models for AI features on iPhones.

This collaboration might include cloud-based AI features, such as text-to-image generation and essay writing through prompts. Nonetheless, Apple might still offer unique on-device AI features for the iPhone 16, powered by the new A18 chipset and an enhanced Neural Engine.

Regardless of the approach, Apple is reportedly proceeding with caution to ensure that privacy and security standards are upheld. The company is weighing the benefits of on-device AI, which offers speed and privacy, against a cloud-based approach that enables more complex operations. A hybrid method may be employed. The exact applications of AI in Apple devices remain under wraps.

Smarter Siri

Siri is anticipated to become more intelligent with the integration of generative AI technology. This could include the ability to automate complex tasks and better field questions and auto-complete sentences. These advancements are expected to extend to other Apple apps as well, such as Apple Music, Pages, and Keynote​​.

Siri is about to get smarter with the iOS 18 update in 2024. / © Free Ukraine&Belarus / Adobe Stock

Invisible Face ID scanner in development

Apple is likely to phase out Touch ID completely and focus on Face ID for its future devices, according to a recent report. A credible leaker suggests that Apple has indefinitely shut down the equipment used to manufacture fingerprint scanner components, indicating that upcoming iPhones and possibly future iPad tablets will not feature Touch ID.

Instead, Apple might be exploring the development of an invisible Face ID scanner, which would be concealed under the iPhone's display. Although the specifics of how this will affect the user experience with the operating system remain unclear, it's quite likely that we'll see some changes in the overall user interface.

Apple's patent of invisible Dynamic Island on iPhones. / © Patently Apple

The release of iOS 18 is expected to be announced at WWDC 2024. However, these predictions are based on rumors and expectations, and the actual features and release schedule may vary as Apple finalizes its plans for iOS 18.

As more information becomes available, we will update this iOS 18 guide with newly rumored features. So, bookmark this page to stay informed about the latest developments in Apple's new iOS features.

Release Date and Availability of iOS 18

The anticipation for iOS 18 is tangible, and one of the most pressing questions on everyone's mind is: "When will it be available?" In this section, we focus on piecing together the clues and insights to predict the release date and availability of iOS 18.

Historically, Apple has adhered to a relatively consistent schedule for its iOS updates, providing a framework to predict the launch window. The release of Apple's latest operating system typically occurs after the developer version is unveiled at WWDC, followed by a public beta release about a month later. The WWDC 2024 keynote is set for June 10.

The availability of the stable version is expected to coincide with the release of the iPhone 16 series, which normally occurs in September.

iOS Release Schedule Version iOS 18 (2024) iOS 17 (2023) iOS 16 (2022) iOS 15 (2021) WWDC announcement June 10 June 5 June 6 June 6 Public beta To be confirmed July 12 July 11 June 30 Stable release To be confirmed September 17 September 12 September 20

List of iPhones Eligible for the iOS 18 Update

As the excitement for iOS 18 mounts, a critical question for iPhone users is: "Will my device be compatible with the new update?" In this section, we provide a comprehensive list of iPhones eligible for the iOS 18 update.

Apple's pattern of supporting recent device models provides a solid basis for predicting which iPhones will be compatible. Last year, the iPhone 8 lineup and the iPhone X were dropped from the list of compatible devices. Considering that Apple typically guarantees only five years of software support, it is likely that the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max will not be supported in 2024.

Whether you're holding on to a beloved older model or sporting the latest iPhone, find out here if your device is ready to embrace the advancements of iOS 18:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2022) (3rd generation)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

And that's our overview. What are your expectations for iOS 18? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

This guide for iOS 18 was updated in April 2024 to include new features about the user interface, navigation system, and working with Google on AI.