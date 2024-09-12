Apple introduced its first set of Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 beta update for developers, now in its third version. While iOS 18.1 beta 3 for iPhone 15 Pro was released in late August, Apple has now rolled out a version supporting the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Though both updates are part of beta 3, the iPhone 16 version has a new build number, changing from 2B5034e (for iPhone 15 Pro) to 2B5034o.

How to get Apple Intelligence for your iPhone 16

The release allows early adopters and reviewers using iOS 18.1 Beta 3 on the iPhone 15 Pro to transfer their data, including iCloud backups, to the iPhone 16. This is necessary because both models must be on the same iOS version for migration.

When the iPhone 16 ships, users can try Apple Intelligence as part of the iOS Beta Program. To activate it, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. A notice will confirm when the AI tools are enabled on your device.

Apple plans to release iOS 18.1 to the public in October, though an exact date hasn't been announced.

No AI for iPhone 16 in Europe and China yet

Even if you have the new iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence won’t be available in Europe and China during the beta and initial release phases. Apple is delaying these features in the EU due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, though they have confirmed that Apple Intelligence will come to the EU later.

Initially, Apple will support English, with more localized English versions coming in December. Additional languages like French, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese are expected by early 2025.

Writing Tools is now available on iOS 18.1 beta. / © Apple

The first set of features includes Writing Tools for composing and refining messages and emails in various styles, call and recording summaries, a new Siri animation, and Reduced Notifications Interruption. An AI-powered Clean Up feature in Photos will also be introduced, similar to Google Photos’ Magic Editor, which removes distracting objects from images.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Are you looking forward to testing Apple Intelligence features? And are you intending to get the new iPhone 16?