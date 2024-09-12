Hot topics

Apple Intelligence Debuts on iPhone 16 with iOS 18.1 Beta Update

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
apple iphone 16 apple intelligence
© Apple
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Read in other languages:

Français

Apple introduced its first set of Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 beta update for developers, now in its third version. While iOS 18.1 beta 3 for iPhone 15 Pro was released in late August, Apple has now rolled out a version supporting the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Though both updates are part of beta 3, the iPhone 16 version has a new build number, changing from 2B5034e (for iPhone 15 Pro) to 2B5034o.

How to get Apple Intelligence for your iPhone 16

The release allows early adopters and reviewers using iOS 18.1 Beta 3 on the iPhone 15 Pro to transfer their data, including iCloud backups, to the iPhone 16. This is necessary because both models must be on the same iOS version for migration.

When the iPhone 16 ships, users can try Apple Intelligence as part of the iOS Beta Program. To activate it, go to Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri. A notice will confirm when the AI tools are enabled on your device.

Apple plans to release iOS 18.1 to the public in October, though an exact date hasn't been announced.

No AI for iPhone 16 in Europe and China yet

Even if you have the new iPhone 16, Apple Intelligence won’t be available in Europe and China during the beta and initial release phases. Apple is delaying these features in the EU due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, though they have confirmed that Apple Intelligence will come to the EU later.

Initially, Apple will support English, with more localized English versions coming in December. Additional languages like French, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese are expected by early 2025.

Apple's AI-powered Writing Tools
Writing Tools is now available on iOS 18.1 beta. / © Apple

The first set of features includes Writing Tools for composing and refining messages and emails in various styles, call and recording summaries, a new Siri animation, and Reduced Notifications Interruption. An AI-powered Clean Up feature in Photos will also be introduced, similar to Google Photos’ Magic Editor, which removes distracting objects from images.

Are you looking forward to testing Apple Intelligence features? And are you intending to get the new iPhone 16?

Via: 9to5Mac Source: Apple

The best camera phones to buy in 2024

  Editor's Choice The Best Android Alternative The Best Camera iPhone The Best Camera Under $1,000 The Best Camera Under $600 The Best Camera Under $500 The Best Camera Foldable
Product
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7a
OnePlus Open
Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Product Image Google Pixel 8 Product Image Google Pixel 7 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image OnePlus Open Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Review: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Review: Google Pixel 8
Review: Google Pixel 7
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Review: OnePlus Open
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing