iOS 17 Could Feature New Control Center Design For iPhones

Ever since the Control Center was introduced on iPhones , it has received but a few minor changes. A new rumor suggested Apple could overhaul the Control Center in iOS 17 , which could also be the biggest visible change in Cupertino's latest mobile operating system version.

The Control Center has seen minimal evolution ever since it was introduced in iOS 7. Back then, it can be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the screen where it shows a layered view. In iOS 11, Apple revamped it with grouped shortcuts and toggles while catering to Face ID-ready models such as the iPhone X. There was also an update to the gesture with a pull-down action.

What will Apple's redesigned Control Center look like?

An anonymous source tipped MacRumors, who previously leaked the details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 (review), has now reported that the iOS' Control Center will receive “major” changes in iOS 17. The source has not specified what changes will be introduced by the iPhone manufacturer for the new version. We can only presume that new icons and widgets might be integrated in a similar manner to the Lock Screen.

iOS 16.1 brings Live Activities on iPhone's Lock Screen / © Apple

Apple is set to announce iOS 17 in the first week of June at WWDC23. Apart from the purported Control Center redesign, Apple's upcoming mobile OS version is touted to focus on optimizing iPhone and iPad (via iPadOS 17) performance while squashing notable bugs that continued to plague users in iOS 16. Developers will be able to test the new OS ahead of its release this fall.

On a separate note, Apple is rumored to drop iOS 17 support for the iPhone X and iPhone 8 (Plus). Both the original iPad Pro and iPad 5th gen are also not receiving the iPadOS 17 update based on the same rumor. There has been no official confirmation regarding these claims, so stay tuned to find out more when Apple kicks off its next developers' event.

Do you think it is time for Apple to introduce a completely redesigned Control Center? Do you prefer the iPhone's version over Android? Let us know your sentiments in the comments.