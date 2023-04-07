iOS 17 Could Feature New Control Center Design For iPhones

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Français
AndroidPIT iPhone X 5997
© NextPit by Irina Efremova

Ever since the Control Center was introduced on iPhones, it has received but a few minor changes. A new rumor suggested Apple could overhaul the Control Center in iOS 17, which could also be the biggest visible change in Cupertino's latest mobile operating system version.

The Control Center has seen minimal evolution ever since it was introduced in iOS 7. Back then, it can be accessed by swiping up from the bottom of the screen where it shows a layered view. In iOS 11, Apple revamped it with grouped shortcuts and toggles while catering to Face ID-ready models such as the iPhone X. There was also an update to the gesture with a pull-down action.

What will Apple's redesigned Control Center look like?

An anonymous source tipped MacRumors, who previously leaked the details about the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 (review), has now reported that the iOS' Control Center will receive “major” changes in iOS 17. The source has not specified what changes will be introduced by the iPhone manufacturer for the new version. We can only presume that new icons and widgets might be integrated in a similar manner to the Lock Screen.

iOS 16.1 Update
iOS 16.1 brings Live Activities on iPhone's Lock Screen / © Apple

Apple is set to announce iOS 17 in the first week of June at WWDC23. Apart from the purported Control Center redesign, Apple's upcoming mobile OS version is touted to focus on optimizing iPhone and iPad (via iPadOS 17) performance while squashing notable bugs that continued to plague users in iOS 16. Developers will be able to test the new OS ahead of its release this fall.

On a separate note, Apple is rumored to drop iOS 17 support for the iPhone X and iPhone 8 (Plus). Both the original iPad Pro and iPad 5th gen are also not receiving the iPadOS 17 update based on the same rumor. There has been no official confirmation regarding these claims, so stay tuned to find out more when Apple kicks off its next developers' event.

Do you think it is time for Apple to introduce a completely redesigned Control Center? Do you prefer the iPhone's version over Android? Let us know your sentiments in the comments.

Via: MacRumors

Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!

Recommended articles

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.