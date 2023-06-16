iOS 17 Enables Quick Reset of Forgotten iPhone Passcode

There are instances where you changed your iPhone's passcode to a new one only to forget it a moment later. Subsequently, it requires you to enter the Apple ID and password to bypass and change this. Fortunately, in iOS 17 , Apple is now letting users easily reset the new forgotten passcode by just using the previous passcode, although it should be within the given time window.

Easier way on how to reset the forgotten Apple iPhone passcode

As shown in the screenshots, if a user forgets the most recent passcode, it can tap on the “Forgot Passcode?” below on the iPhone's lock screen. It will then open a pop-up screen describing that the passcode can be reset using the old passcode along with a shortcut button of “Try Passcode Reset” where you will need to enter the needed security key.

After entering the old passcode, you can nominate a new numeric combination. However, it was noted on the setting's page that this feature is available within 72 hours following the first change has been initiated.

A new iOS 17 feature to reset a forgotten passcode using the old security passcode. / © MacRumors

At the same time, it will be possible to expire the previous passcode right in the same settings, which means it will be rendered unusable after the action. Hence, you will need to input your entire Apple account and password if you happen to forget your code again as with the regular measures in iOS 16 and previous iterations.

The new feature was first spotted by MacRumors in the beta build of the iOS 17, which was released to compatible iPhone models for developers and testers more than a week ago. Apple's final version of the iOS 17 is expected to be shipped in September when it will announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Likewise, you can check the other confirmed features of iOS 17 here, including the supported devices.

What do you think of this new security function on the iPhone? Will this be a useful change that you can benefit from? Let us know your answers in the comments.