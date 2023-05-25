iOS 17 Will Turn an iPhone Into a Smart Home Display When Docked

Although Apple is more than a week away to announce the next major software iteration for iPhones, more features of the iOS 17 are seemingly revealed ahead. A fresh report indicates that there would be enhancements to the always-on display function that could particularly transform iPhones into a smart home display.

Apple introduced an always-on display with the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) which projects tinted wallpapers along with widgets and notifications while supported in portrait mode. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is finally enabling landscape orientation and allowing smart display-like functionality on the AOD in the upcoming iOS 17 update.

The Apple insider described the feature is enabled when the iPhone is docked on a stand or MagSafe-ready charging plate. Furthermore, the content in this mode will mimic what's seen in typical smart displays such as expanded calendar view, weather, and notifications. It added that Apple is continuing to rely on dark background images while incorporating bright texts for better legibility.

Google Nest Hub with its smart display cards. / © NextPit

The feature is expected to be available with the iPhone 14 Pro (review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max that come with AOD. Gurman doesn't reveal if it will arrive on iPad and iPad Pro via iPadOS 17 considering they have larger screen real estate that is comparable to most smart home displays. But it is safe to say Apple has plans to support the larger form factor in the near future.

Beyond the new always-on capability, iOS 17 is confirmed to get new accessibility features like Live Speech, Assistive Access, and voice generation. There was also early report of major software gaining a revamped Control Center and shareable lock screen layouts.

Apple is scheduled to kick off its annual developer conference on June 5. In addition to new versions of its operating systems, the Cupertino will reveal its long-awaited Reality Pro AR/VR headset based on the xrOS platform.

Which of the Apple announcements are you most excited to see? Let us know your answers in the comments.