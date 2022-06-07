Ikea launches Symfonisk charging shelf for its Wi-Fi speaker

Ikea's Symfonisk shelf with an integrated charging function is finally official after it was spotted on an FCC listing along with the Dirigera smart hub two months ago. The new accessory can be paired with the old or new Symfonisk bookshelf Wi-Fi gen. 2 speakers, expanding it to a charging wall furniture catering both wired and wireless devices.

TL;DR

Symfonisk charging shelf is launched by Ikea.

The shelf is only compatible with the Symfonisk bookshelf Wi-Fi speaker.

Both wireless and wired charging are supported by the shelf.

Turn your Symfonisk bookshelf speaker into a charging station

Like it was rumored, Ikea's Symfonisk shelf with wired charging capabilities comes with a bracket for wall mount support. The upper arms provide provisions to screw in the Sonos-branded Symfonisk bookshelf speaker, while the bottom portion accommodates devices the size of a smartphone for wireless charging. Alternatively, that part can be used as a storage space.

In addition, the Symfonisk shelf uses Qi wireless standard with a 5 watts rating. However, a USB-C port is located on the left side if you prefer faster charging speeds. The USB-C port outputs up to 18 watts at 5 to 15 volts DC. A built-in custom AC adapter for the Gen 2 Symfonisk bookshelf Wi-Fi speaker is also integrated.

The Symfonisk shelf for Ikea's Wi-Fi bookshelf speakers offers both wired and wireless charging / © Ikea

The 2nd generation Symfonisk bookshelf Wi-Fi speaker supports Apple's AirPlay and Spotifiy Connect for direct music streaming. Aside from the Ikea Home app support, the smart speaker is also controllable using the Sonos mobile app.

Pricing and availability of the Symfonisk shelf with charging

Launching in Europe first, the Symfonisk shelf with charging function costs €40 ($43). There's no word when it will be released in the US and the UK.

The Symfonisk bookshelf gen 2 Wi-Fi speaker retails for $120 / €129 and is available in black or white color from Ikea's online store. Until the Symfonisk shelf launches, you can hang the speaker on your wall through a Symfonisk wall bracket priced at $18.

Are you upgrading your Symfonisk bookshelf speaker with this charging shelf? Let us know your thoughts.