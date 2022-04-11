Classic and Smart: Ikea intros Nymane wireless pendant lamp

Ikea has added another smart lighting product to its expanding smart home portfolio — the Nymane LED pendant lamp. The new smart light brings classic looks and wireless control features while it hangs on your ceiling.

TL;DR

Ikea adds a pendant smart light to its Nymane collection.

The Nymane smart pendant lamp is based on Ikea's classic Klang bulb.

You can control the Nymane smart lamp via Ikea's Home app or remote control.

Based on the Klang classic bulb from the 1960s, the Nymane smart pendant lamp is a thick light disc that dangles above your living space. It's made of a black or white steel housing and a series of glare-free LED lights. According to Ikea, the smart light source has a 20 times longer life span compared to an incandescent bulb and is rated to be 85% more efficient.

Philips Hue, Lifx, and other smart lighting brands offer cheaper options with wider home app compatibility! / © NextPit

Ikea says there are three white balance levels to choose from: cool white, warm white, and warm glow. The smart pendant light can then be dimmed wirelessly using Ikea's Home app or a remote control which is sold separately.

Unlike other smart home brands like Philips Hue, the Ikea Tradfri smart gateway or hub is required in order to use the Nymane smart pendant lamp. You can then pair it together with other smart home devices from Ikea. There is also a Tradfri dimmer and switch if you want to extend the lighting control. Ikea does not recommend third party dimmers when controlling the smart light.

Affiliate offer Philips Hue Philips Hue 4-pack set of smart bulbs offer better compatibility than Ikea's smart lighting.

The Nymane smart pendant lamp is available from Ikea's store and retails for $79.99 without the remote control and Tradfri smart hub. The company claims that you can also replace the LED light if it were to break.

Which smart lighting brands do you prefer to use at home? Share your thoughts on the comment section.