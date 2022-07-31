Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 earbuds get a total of eight microphones

Huawei has just held one of its major events for this year where it launched Harmony OS 3.0 alongside the new FreeBuds Pro 2 in-ear headphones. The next-generation noise cancelling wireless earbuds are a big departure from the original FreeBuds Pro . Not only do the pair of buds boast a total of eight microphones, but these come with large dual drivers and hi-res wireless audio rating too.

TL;DR

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 headphones launched with improved audio and noise cancellation.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 earbuds feature up to eight mics and dual audio drivers.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 retail for $190 in China.

Noise cancelling capabilities of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

The new FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless earbuds feature four microphones on each side with three dedicated to noise-cancelling while the remaining is a bone conduction mic used for voice calling. Huawei says the headphones can block up to 47 dB ambient noise which is more than the noise-cancelling depth of the Redmi Buds 4 Pro at 43 dB.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 earbuds come in silver blue, gray, and white paintjobs / © Huawei

Moreover, the in-ear buds use an array of sensors to intelligently detect and set the optimal ANC mode for the wearer. Users can find three adaptive noise cancellation modes: ultra, general, and cozy. There is also an option for both call noise cancellation and transparency mode which can be accessed via the device or Huawei AI app.

Codecs and hi-res rating of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

In terms of audio quality, Huawei uses dual drivers on each bud. The 11 mm main driver is paired with planar diaphragm to enable frequency as low as 14Hz for more powerful bass. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 also supports LDAC codec on top of AAC/SBC via Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The headphones are the first on its lineup to get both Hi-Res Audio Wireless and HWA certifications.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless earbuds feature up to 30 hours of battery life using the charging case / © Huawei

Huawei has kept the stem-based design and IP54 waterproofing from the FreeBuds Pro on the second-generation wireless earbuds. Battery life of FreeBuds Pro 2 is rated up to 30 hours using the case and 18 hours when turning on the ANC.

Pricing and availability of Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

The FreeBuds Pro 2 cost around $190 (1299 CNY) in China. Huawei didn't specify if the headphones will see a global launch and for how much. Color options include silver blue, gray, and white. Conversely, the current model retails around $150 which you can purchase online.