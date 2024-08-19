Hot topics

How to Use a Different or New Number in WhatsApp

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Whatsapp herooo
© MardeFondos/Shutterstock
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

Read in other languages:

Français

Changing your phone number or logging in to WhatsApp with your old number can be quite annoying. In this guide, nextpit shows you how you can retain your old phone number for WhatsApp or add another number in just a few steps.

Use an old WhatsApp phone number

If you have a new smartphone but still use your old phone number, there is no way around signing up for WhatsApp again. To use your old phone number for WhatsApp, do the following:

  • Launch WhatsApp.
  • Key in your old phone number.
  • Enter the two-factor authentication code (if available).
  • Download data from the last available backup.
Here's how you change the WhatsApp phone number.
Here are the steps on changing the phone number in WhatsApp. / © nextpit

After this, just wait until all data from the backup has been downloaded before you can use the old number in WhatsApp. Here is something else to think about: WhatsApp will ask you for permission to access your contacts. For WhatsApp to display and synchronize your contacts, we recommend you allow such access. You do not need to perform verification via SMS.

That's it! Now, you can simply continue to use your old WhatsApp account as before. Best of all, you don't even have to update your contacts about your phone number.

Change your WhatsApp phone number

If you have a new phone number, you will logically have to key it in WhatsApp. To change the phone number, do the following:

  • Go to Settings.
  • Select Account.
  • Go to Change number.
  • Type in the old and the new numbers.
  • Determine whether your contacts should be notified.
Here's how you can use a new phone number in WhatsApp.
Here are the steps to using a new phone number in WhatsApp. / © nextpit

Did the instructions help you? Please let us know in the comments what you think about such options.

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2024

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing