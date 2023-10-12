How To Revert the Xiaomi Swipe Down Menu change in MIUI 14

When you swipe down on the home screen of your Xiaomi smartphone, it's to display the Notifications pane and the Control Center, right? From now on, it's the Search menu that's displayed by default. Boring. I hate this change. And it was better before. In this tutorial, I explain how to go back to the old system on your Xiaomi smartphone running MIUI 14 .

I've just updated the Xiaomi 13 Pro I'm using. I've upgraded to version 14.0.5.0.UMBEUXM of Xiaomi's Android overlay (global version).

Everything's great, I've finally got the September security patch, and everything is running smoothly. But what a surprise when, with my pudgy index finger, I tried to swipe down from my home screen. Why Xiaomi?

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 13 Pro

So, let me continue. After gently tapping my smartphone's screen with a vertical downward gesture, I make the horrifying discovery of the search menu.

This menu lets you search for anything and everything on your Xiaomi smartphone. Applications, files, contacts, etc. But to search for apps, I already have the app drawer, which I access by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.

The search menu doesn't serve much purpose in my opinion, especially when you already have the app drawer. / © nextpit

Anyway, normally, when you swipe down from the left side of the screen, the notifications pane appears. If you perform the same operation, but from the right-hand side, the Control Center appears.

Now, I have to stretch out my thumb to swipe from the very top of the screen for it to work. Otherwise, the infamous Search menu appears.

Rest assured, you can resist Xiaomi's change and go back to your good old habits. Here's how:

Go to your Xiaomi smartphone Settings. Go to Home screen. Press Swipe down on the Home screen. Select Notification shade and Control center.

You can easily reassign the Notification pane and Control Center to swipe down. / © nextpit

If it's only fools who don't change their minds, then I'm willing to claim my double-digit IQ loud and clear. I'm about to turn 30 and I'm too old and too lazy to adapt my muscle memory to a feature that's of no interest to me anyway.

Also read: How to customize your Xiaomi Home screen

Affiliate offer Xiaomi 13T

What do you think of this tutorial? Was it useful? And what do you think of this infinitely crucial, near-vital debate around the "swipe down on the home screen" gesture?