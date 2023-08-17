Switch & Swap: Nokia's G310 with Modular Design Lands in the US!

HMD Global, which licenses the Nokia smartphone brand, has been focusing on making a budget to mid-range Android devices . Now, the company is bringing two new entries to the USA: the Nokia G310 5G and Nokia G210. The pair will also come with improved user repairability and will be available starting on August 26 from T-Mobile.

Nokia G310's user-replaceable design

The Nokia G310 is more of a rebranded Nokia G42 that has been introduced to other regions in June. It features a 6.56-inch HD IPS display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. This sits on a notched front panel protected by a Gorilla Glass 3 while the unit itself is rated for dust and water splashes. Surprisingly, it boasts an analog 3.5 mm audio jack and microSD card slot as well. You can find the fingerprint scanner on one side.

Although the exterior of the Nokia G310 looks to be an ordinary slab of plastic, the device has user-replaceable parts that the company is calling Quick Fix design. HMD is partnering with iFixit for guides and supply of these replaceable components, which is comparable to the self-repair initiatives of Apple and Samsung. Presently, it's unknown what the extent of this repairability is or how much the parts will cost.

Nokia G310 has user-replaceable parts. / © Nokia

Additionally, the Nokia G310 boots on Android 13 OS and is powered by the Snapdragon 480+ chipset. The silicon is paired to 4 GB of RAM and onboard 128 GB storage along with a 5000 mAh battery capacity and 20 watts charging. The rear camera module is composed of a 50 MP main shooter backed 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor, while the font houses an 8 MP snapper.

A cheaper Nokia handset in the US

The Nokia C210 ships with a smaller display, fewer cameras, and less capable internal hardware. More importantly, it doesn't offer the same repairability as the pricier Nokia G310. However, you still get the same microSD card slot and 3.5 mm audio jack as with the bigger model.

For starters, the budget phone ships with a 6.3-inch display with the same Gorilla Glass 3 protection and notch design. It also relies on the older Snapdragon 662 chipset and reduced memory at 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB storage. The battery on the device is even much smaller at 3000 mAh. Lastly, the main camera is headlined by a 13 MP shooter with a 2 MP depth sensor and a 5 MP selfie camera at the front.

The Nokia C210 features a 6.3-inch display and powered by a Snapdragon 662 processor. / © Nokia

When can you buy the Nokia G310 and C210 stateside?

HMD plans to release the Nokia G310 5G first on August 24, which will retail for $186 from Nokia and T-Mobile's online and physical stores. The Nokia C210 will only hit the shelves on September 14 for the price of $109 and at the same retailer and carrier.

Affiliate offer Nokia G310 The Nokia G310 5G will be released on August 24. It will be available from T-Mobile and Nokia.

What do you think of HMD improving the repairability on its devices? Will it be ecologically beneficial in the long run?