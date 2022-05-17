Govee Glide Tri launched: triangular smart lights with RGBIC tech

Govee is expanding its smart light portfolio by launching the Glide Tri panels with RGBIC. As the name suggests, they are triangle shaped panels that produce multiple colors at the same time, just like the Glide Hexa smart panels launched a month ago.

To refresh: RGBIC is another term for RGB Independent Color which means a panel can output an entire palette of colors – as opposed to the RGB panels with a single color at any given time. Most smart lights with RGBIC technology come in the form of strips or bars rather than panels. Now, Govee offers various RGBIC smart panels that are even cheaper compared to Nanoleaf's products that only feature RGB lighting.

New RGBIC smart lighting from Govee

Like the Glide Hexa, these Glide Tri panels are WiFi-enabled and also support Alexa and Google Home assistants. You can connect the lighting to your smart home ecosystem and perform voice commands to trigger the panels. Alternatively, you can sync your music and gaming to the lighting using the Govee Home app.

Govee says its modular smart lights are easy to install and support multiple connections. The flat connector cables are flexible and can host multiple panels. You will just need to use another power adapter on the 12th panel. All of the necessary accessories including a strong adhesive tape come with the package.

In terms of pricing, the Glide Tri smart lighting with a set of ten is available for $200 (€190). It's the same launch price as the Glide Hexa. We're not sure yet if you can mix and connect both the Hexa and Tri panels as they seem to offer the same custom connector and power adapter.

Do you prefer RGB or RGBIC smart panels? Let us know your choice in the comment section below.