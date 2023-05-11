Wear OS 4 to Improve Battery and Data Transfer on Android Watches

Google unveiled a suite of Pixel products and announced additional Android 14 features at the recently concluded I/O 2023 keynote . Besides the focus on smartphones, it also previewed the Wear OS 4 and its new features and improvements. The upcoming smartwatch operating system based on Android 13 is slated to be released later this year.

The Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 3.5 haven't arrived yet on all smartwatches that were promised to get these updates last year. However, Google is already teasing what's to come with the Wear OS 4, which should likely power the rumored Pixel Watch 2.

Wear OS 4 features: Better battery life, data backup and transfer

Google is putting the majority of its efforts on improving the battery life of smartwatches on Wear OS 4. To achieve this, they are tapping Samsung to introduce the new Watch Face Format that will streamline watch face creations. At the same time, this will also optimize performance and efficiency of watch faces and the accompanied complications, subsequently reflecting into better or longer battery usage.

Backing up of watch data and settings is finally supported on Wear OS 4. This means users can quickly restore and transfer data from an old to a new Android smartwatch during the migration process. Furthermore, Google said that related account preferences made on a connected phone will be automatically applied to the watch as well.

New watch faces built on Wear OS 4 / © Google, Edit by NextPit

More apps on Wear OS 4: WhatsApp calling, Gmail, Calendar, etc.

As for the apps, Google is bringing Gmail and Calendar on Wear OS. Features like reading emails and quick replies have been added to the Gmail version for smartwatches. Meanwhile, checking off or completing created tasks and viewing appointments are available in the calendar app.

In addition to WhatsApp calling coming to Wear OS, there are also more features with third-party software such as Spotify and Peloton. For instance, users will be able to select and play podcast selections or switch to a Spotify DJ curated playlist right on their wrist. Likewise, Google enhances smart home and Matter integration with Wear OS 4 through extended controls and shortcuts on the Home app.

Wear OS 4 compatibility and release date

Google didn't specify on when Wear OS 4 will be released. There is no mention of which smartwatches are supported. It is likely the Pixel Watch we reviewed will get the update first and perhaps the unannounced Pixel Watch 2 could ship with the said OS out of the box.

Among many Android manufacturers, it is safe to say that Samsung will also deliver the Wear OS 4 via One UI to its Galaxy watches, including the Galaxy Watch 5 (review) and Galaxy Watch 4.

Is the short battery life on your smartwatch is a problem you're facing too? Share to us your experience in the comments.