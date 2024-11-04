Hot topics

Seamless File Transfer: Android Quick Share on the iPhone and Mac?

iPhone 16 Pro Max with Quick Share feature
Quick Share is the default file-sharing tool for Android and Chromebooks, with support now extending to the Windows platform. Reports suggest Google may be working to bring Quick Share to iOS and macOS, potentially enabling file sharing on iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

Quick Share, which replaced Nearby Share, has seen multiple enhancements since its launch. Using both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows users to transfer files seamlessly across a wide range of Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs.

While Android devices have long been able to share files with iPhones and MacBooks, this typically requires a third-party app, as Bluetooth alone is restricted to smaller files. Currently, no first-party app offers true cross-platform file sharing.

However, as spotted by Android Authority, Google may add support for Apple devices via a Quick Share app for iOS and macOS.

A recent hint emerged from the Quick Share repository on GitHub under a 'Nearby' label, where a Google engineer’s comment mentioned localized support for iOS and macOS. This suggests Google is actively exploring Quick Share compatibility with Apple’s ecosystem.

Given how Quick Share already supports Windows—a non-Android operating system—its expansion to iOS and macOS would not be entirely unexpected.

Why Quick Share on iOS and macOS Matters

Bringing Quick Share to iOS and macOS could significantly benefit users by bridging the gap between platforms, creating a unified sharing experience. It would also reduce the need for workarounds when transferring files between Android and iOS devices—an advantage for users with multiple devices across different platforms.

However, details remain unclear. We don’t yet know the extent of Quick Share's compatibility on iOS and macOS if it launches, including which iPhone, iPad, and Mac models will be supported or which file types will be compatible.

If you own multiple devices, which file-sharing app do you use currently? How would you feel about Quick Share on iOS and macOS? Share your thoughts and suggestions with us!

Via: Android Authority Source: GitHub

