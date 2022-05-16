Google Pixel Watch might feature a processor from four years ago

Google has officially teased the Pixel Watch with Wear OS 3 during the Google I/O 2022 . However, the majority of the smartwatch features are still kept unspoiled, especially on what's under the hood. A new report suggests that the company may opt for a 4-year-old wearable processor on the Pixel Watch , potentially sparking a dispute among pundits and fans.

The alleged claim from 9to5Google is putting Google in a hot seat. According to the publication's source, the upcoming Pixel Watch could be entirely powered by a dated Samsung Exynos 9110 processor. In a surprise move, it is the same chipset which powered the Galaxy Watch that was launched in 2018 and remained up until on the Galaxy Watch 3.

Considerably, chipsets on smartwatches don't need to have a yearly cycle refresh unlike on most smartphones. Even Google's Tensor SoC used in Pixel 6a was based on an older Snapdragon processor. But the possibility of this happening could likely jeopardize Google's credibility given the company iterated that latest Wear OS 3 will only support newer chipsets similar on Galaxy Watch 4.

Pixel Watch battery life and performance

If true, not only Google will be affected with its choice of processor. The performance and battery life of the Pixel Watch could disappoint. As for how it will translate in real-life, we will only find out once it becomes official and tested. Presumably, Google may have also put measures in place through software optimization.

We're a few months away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch. It leaves little room for Google to change the entirety of this path. In addition, we don't know how credible this report is. Thus, we're not brushing off some surprises along the way.

Do you think it is a big mistake for Google to use an older processor on its Pixel Watch? Hit us up in the comment section.