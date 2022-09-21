Pixel Watch leak reveals premium price for Google's first smartwatch

Despite teasing the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7 duo earlier this year, Google has kept the price and features of its first smartwatch undisclosed. However, a fresh leak reveals the possible pricing of Google's first watch—and it won't arrive cheap.

How much will the Pixel Watch cost

Based on the materials obtained by 9to5Google, the Google Pixel Watch could cost $350 for the base or WiFi-only model. On the other hand, the 4G LTE cellular version of the Pixel Watch could come with a $400 price tag, which is only a $50 difference.

By contrast, the current Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $280 and Apple's cheapest Watch SE 2022 for $250. The pricing of the Pixel Watch puts it in the premium category and on par with the Watch Series 8 (GPS).

The Google Pixel Watch will apparently feature the same sensor as the Fitbit Charge 5 – including heart rate, heart rate variability and SpO2. / © Google, NextPit

In addition to the retail price, color options for the Pixel Watch were also mentioned. Both the non-cellular and cellular models will have black, gold, and silver as choices for the case. Aside from the silver casing, the band colorways will be similar between the two watches in gold and black. But it is safe to assume that these straps will be replaceable.

Other specs of the Pixel Watch

It was reported before that Google will tap a dated two-processor setup for its upcoming smartwatch along with an amount of RAM that could be bigger than the 1.5 GB found on the Galaxy Watch 5. Additionally, the Pixel Watch will run Wear OS 3 out-of-the-box. Besides these details, little else is known so far.

Google's next Pixel event is almost two weeks away from now. The search giant is expected to unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro as well as the Pixel Watch. So, we won't be surprised if we see more information about the smartwatch emerge.

What do you think could be the selling point or advantages of the Google Pixel Watch over its competition? Let us hear your thoughts.