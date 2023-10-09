Save Up to 30% on Google Pixel Watch: Limited Time Offer on Amazon

If you haven't picked up an Android smartwatch yet, or perhaps you're eyeing for the Google Pixel Watch at a discounted rate, now's the great chance to buy one. Amazon has the last year's Google smartwatch up to $120 off, which translates up to 30 percent of savings.

The biggest discounts are for the black Pixel Watch with $ LTE as it falls to $279 from $399. But if you prefer another colorway with cellular features, these options are listed at $329. Likewise, the GPS-only models in any colors are $70 off, dropping them to $279 from the usual price of $349.

Why the Pixel Watch is a recommended purchase

Google already launched the Pixel Watch 2 (review), which hasn't changed most on its exterior compared to the Pixel Watch (review). So if you just want to have the same smartwatch experience and styling without breaking your bank, the first Pixel Watch is a great option, especially at the current offer.

Like with the new Google smartwatch, the Pixel Watch comes with a domed glass that houses the circular 1.2-inch OLED touchscreen. However, its enclosure is built with a sturdier stainless-steel instead of aluminum. It also kept the usual ingress protection like a 5 ATM waterproof rating and dust resistance through IP68 certification.

Google's Pixel Watch features ECG in addition to vital metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring. / © NextPit

The Pixel Watch is still a capable wearable machine when it comes to measurements of vital health and fitness metrics. And you can elevate this data through the Fitbit Premium subscriptions. In addition to the 24/7 heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, there is also an on-demand ECG that you can take advantage.

While the Pixel Watch seems to be regularly discounted right now, the extra savings for the LTE model might only last until supplies last. Hence, you should act fast if you want to secure this.