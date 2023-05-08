Take 18% Off: Google's Pixel Watch is Cheaper Than Ever

If you're still planning on which gift to give for this upcoming Mother's Day, Google has you covered with the Pixel Watch sale. Google's first-ever smartwatch now dropped to a new all-time low price at Amazon. Usually retailing for $399, the LTE model of the watch gets 18 percent off that puts it to $329 or $20 lower compared to the previously recorded low price.

What's great about this sale is that Amazon has all three variants of the Pixel Watch (review) listed with the same whopping 18 percent discount. Meaning, you can buy the 4G-capable smartwatch in either black, silver, or gold case and all options come with a replaceable wristband.

If you prefer having the non-LTE Pixel Watch, this is lowered back to $299. That's saving is not as big as on the cellular version, but still a solid $50 reduction (14 percent off).

Google Pixel Watch is a feature-packed smartwatch

The Pixel Watch is Google's first Android or Wear OS-based smartwatch, but the search giant delivered a premium-looking device. The watch has a round shape and high-quality stainless-steel build that makes wearing the wearable comfortable even for long periods. You can also use it for outdoor exercise like indoor swimming, thanks to it 5 ATM water-resistant rating.

In terms of health and fitness tracking capabilities, the Pixel Watch has the advantages as with other high-end Fitbit smartwatches like the Sense 2. You can find an ECG on top of the 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. There are also lifesaving functions such as fall detection through the emergency SOS. Google plans to activate irregular heart rate rhythm to the watch as well.

Google's Pixel Watch has a few shortcomings, like a modest battery life and the use of a proprietary watch band. At the same time, it only works great if you have a Pixel or Android smartphone to pair with it. If you're willing to live on some of these, the Pixel Watch makes a commendable purchase at this hugely reduced price.

What are your thoughts on this Google Pixel Watch? Do you plan to buy one soon, or perhaps you would suggest that we should cover more smartwatch deals? Tell us in the comments, we're listening.