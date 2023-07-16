Buy the Google Pixel Watch in Any Variants at $80 Price Off

You don't need to worry if you missed the Google Pixel Watch during the two-day Prime Day event. A current Amazon offer has listed the smartwatch at its best regular discounted price at $269 for the GPS variant, saving you $80 (23 percent off) and beating the previous recorded low we've seen.

The 4G LTE cellular Google Pixel Watch is also on sale. It is normally priced at $399, but it is similarly reduced with $80 off that puts it down to $329. In addition, all color choices of both models are available.

Google's Pixel Watch is one of the best-looking smartwatches

We reviewed the Google Pixel Watch and found out many strengths to make it a compelling high-end smartwatch for Android users. For starters, it has a premium glass finish with a domed form and lightweight build that make the watch comfortable to wear on the wrist. There is a bright and crisp 1.5-inch circular touch display along with a 5 ATM water-resistant rating. This means you can bring the watch for a quick lap in the pool.

Google's Pixel Watch is powered by Wear OS 3.5, and it is set to receive the Fall Detection feature. / © NextPit

The Pixel Watch comes with a plethora of health and fitness tracking features both powered by Google and Fitbit. It's one of the few smartwatches that has ECG capability in addition to irregular heart notifications, heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and sleep analysis. Google's Wallet contactless payment is also supported if you plan to utilize it instead of your smartphone.

Furthermore, it runs on the latest Wear OS 3.5 operating system, giving you extensive app compatibility, several software updates, and a reliable voice assistant function. While the battery life is modest, the watch gets speedy refilling speed and wireless charging through its proprietary charging puck.

What do you think of the Pixel Watch at this deal? Does it make a worthy purchase? Likewise, let us know if you want to see more Google offers.