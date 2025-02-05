Hot topics

Google Pixel Watch 3 launch
Google's Pixel Watch is known for receiving new features that are often introduced alongside Pixel smartphones. However, some popular Pixel tools have yet to make their way to Google's smartwatches, one of them being the smart adaptive charging feature designed to help preserve battery life over time. Now, a new discovery suggests that this feature could soon be added to the Pixel Watch.

Pixel smartphones benefit from a feature called adaptive charging, which uses machine learning to analyze your charging habits and routines. It automatically adjusts charging speeds based on these patterns, slowing down the charge as the battery approaches full capacity. This is particularly useful for overnight charging, as it helps reduce battery wear caused by prolonged periods at 100 percent.

Google Pixel screen showing charging optimization settings and options.
Selecting the adaptive charging feature on the Pixel phone helps prolong the battery lifespan. / © nextpit

By slowing down the charging speed, adaptive charging minimizes the degradation of battery cells, ultimately extending the device’s battery lifespan.

Adaptive Charging Could Be Coming to the Pixel Watch

According to Android Authority, a recent update to the Pixel Watch Management Services app includes a new code string referencing an “Adaptive Charging Service.” While details are scarce, this suggests that Google may be working to bring adaptive charging to the Pixel Watch.

The smartwatch version would likely function similarly to the smartphone feature, intelligently reducing charging speed to protect your battery. However, considering the differences in battery capacity and charging times between Pixel smartphones and smartwatches, Google may introduce a modified version tailored specifically to wearables.

At this point, there’s no official word on when adaptive charging will become available for the Pixel Watch, which models will support it, and if it will roll out via a software update. Nevertheless, it’s an important feature that could significantly benefit users. We'd also love to see similar battery-saving technologies adopted by other Wear OS manufacturers, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup.

More Battery Protection Features on the Horizon?

In addition to adaptive charging, Google recently introduced another battery protection feature for Pixel phones called charging limit. Unlike adaptive charging, this feature caps the charging level at 80 percent under specific conditions to further reduce battery strain. A similar feature on the Pixel Watch would be a valuable addition for users looking to maximize battery longevity.

Would you find adaptive charging useful on your Pixel Watch? Is it a feature you'd like to see on your smartwatch? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Android Authority

