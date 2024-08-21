Google’s Pixel Watch features a unique design in a round pebble form factor and convex glass. However, a significant shortcoming is how it is not repairable. With the third generation smartwatch, you might think the company addressed this drawback, but that’s not the case. Google confirmed the Pixel Watch 3 can only be replaced once it is broken .

Since launching the original Pixel Watch (review), the design of Google’s smartwatch line has remained relatively unchanged, continuing with the Pixel Watch 2 (review) and now, the Pixel Watch 3. While the latter is introduced in two size variants, the build, along with the glued components, still remains identical to previous generations.

This approach particularly makes the Pixel smartwatches easy damaged, especially the display which comes covered with a dome-shaped glass. If this happens to you, the only 'repair' option available is to replace the Pixel Watch with a new one.

The Pixel Watch 3 can only be replaced if it is damaged

In a message to Android Authority, a Google representative highlighted the same replacement-only policy applies to Pixel Watch 3 owners, as the latest model is not repairable. Instead, Google advises users to add on Google’s Preferred Care insurance when purchasing the Pixel Watch 3, which should offer a replacement for a $49 service fee.

So, if you have a Pixel Watch 3 without insurance, replacing a part like a battery or display could require you to obtain a new Pixel smartwatch entirely. This option also leaves broken Pixel Watches unusable, even with the possibility of salvaging parts inside.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 has a glass dome covering the circular display. This makes it vulnerable to cracks when bumped. / © nextpit

The whole system contradicts Google’s push for sustainability and its recent initiatives like self-service repair options on Pixel smartphones and extended software support. Even so, this could frustrate many users or discourage them from getting a Pixel Watch if there is no comprehensive replacement program available in their country.

Nonetheless, some measures could prove useful in avoiding damaging the Pixel Watch, such as wrapping the watch with a protective case. Then again, this dilutes the experience by adding extra weight and making the device bulkier.

Google debuted the Pixel Watch 3 on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google event. The smartwatch, arriving in 41 mm and 45 mm case sizes, features improved fitness tracking, a new Loss of Pulse Detection tool, and brighter AMOLED displays. Shipments forof the Pixel Watch 3 begin on September 10.

What is your opinion about the Pixel Watch 3 being not repairable? Do you think it is necessary to bundle insurance when buying a Pixel Watch 3? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments below.