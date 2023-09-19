Google's Pixel Watch 2 is Gaining a Vital Temperature Sensor

Although Google already revealed much of the Pixel Watch 2 design and launch date, the company has kept mum on the notable changes debuting with the high-end smartwatch , but it doesn't stop from leaks to keep coming in. A new report suggests that one of the major additions to the Pixel Watch 2 is a temperature sensor or thermometer and that could function similar to the Fitbit Sense 2 (review) .

According to the source of 9to5Google, Google's Pixel Watch 2 is sharing the biometric sensor as with the Fitbit Sense 2. This was also confirmed with the teasers the company released last week when the 2nd Pixel Watch bears a different array of components on its bottom compared to the original Pixel Watch (review). It notably includes an cEDA scanner for stress management in addition to the ECG and the usual PPG sensor.

How the temperature sensor should work on the Google Pixel Watch 2

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 2 is said to incorporate a temperature sensor. It was not stated what is the specific function or how it will be utilized with the smartwatch. But it is safe to assume this will be able to detect a user's skin temperature as an on-demand feature and further integrated with different health monitoring tools such as menstrual cycle for women.

It should be noted that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 5 feature a temperature sensor as well and has only been recently activated to provide expanded wellbeing tracking to users. And apart from the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel 8 Pro is also getting a thermometer. However, it remains unclear whether the two sensors from the handset and the wearable are going to function similarly.

Like the Fitbit Sense 2, the Google Pixel Watch 2 also has a cEDA sensor installed. / © Google | edit by nextpit

Other Google Pixel Watch 2 features

The same source mentioned that there are vital enhancements with the Pixel Watch 2's safety features arriving too. It is tipped that the Pixel Watch 2 would be able to display a wearer's medical information accessible to responders during cases where a connected Pixel smartphone has detected a car crash or similar emergency.

Google's safety features for Pixel phones will also be carried over the Pixel Watch 2. For instance, sharing of your location to contacts from the watch will be supported. The same case for the Safety Check where a contact is given permission to check your whereabouts and status. If you fail to respond, the watch will be able to send your latest locations to the contact and initiate an emergency call.

Notably, this is the same feature called Check In on iPhones that was introduced to iOS 17 by Apple. However, the iPhone-maker has integrated it with the Messages app.

Google is set to announce the Pixel Watch 2 with the same domed glass display. But it is expected the new smartwatch will be powered by a more efficient and faster Snapdragon W5 chipset along with a quicker USB charging speed. Likewise, what other specs or features are you looking to see most from the new Pixel Watch 2?