Google Pixel Watch 2 Could Add Faster USB Charging Speed

Google confirmed that it will launch the Pixel Watch 2 alongside the Pixel 8 on October 4 . Much of the smartwatch's design is also revealed through a series of teasers in the form of pictures and a video . And ahead of the event, we are learning more details about the Pixel Watch 2's charging feature and color options.

The original Google Pixel Watch (review) comes with a 5-watt charging rate using its proprietary charging puck. This juices up the watch from 0 to 100 percent in 80 minutes as advertised by the internet search giant. While this is modest compared with the other high-end Android smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 6 (review), Google could further boost this charging speed on the Pixel Watch 2.

Fast charging on Google Pixel Watch 2 but no wireless charging?

According to the marketing information obtained by Droid-Life, Google is bundling a USB-C cable for the charging puck labeled with “fast charging” with the Pixel Watch 2. It would likely mean that the smartwatch is supporting an improved charging speed given the Pixel Watch's connector doesn't have a similar label.

The Google Pixel Watch lacks Qi wireless charging support. It can only be charged using the custom charging station. / © nextpit

However, it was not mentioned as to how fast the Pixel Watch 2 will refill its battery compared to its predecessor or what will be the specific wattage rating is going to be. Presumably, we might eventually see it top out at 10 watts similar to Samsung's latest smartwatches, which would be substantial enough.

There is no hint whether Google is incorporating wireless charging with the upcoming watch. Without this capability, the Pixel Watch 2 would only rely on its custom charger and won't be compatible with various wireless charging pads or reverse wireless charging with smartphones.

Google Pixel Watch 2 color options and key features

The same source is tipping that Google will launch the Pixel Watch 2 in three watch case colors: black, gold, and silver. However, Google is believed to debut a new smartwatch band color called “Bay”, which may end up a shade closer to blue similar to the Pixel Tablet's (review) case.

Based on earlier rumors, the Pixel Watch 2 is powered by a Snapdragon W5 chipset. The new silicon is expected to improve the watch's processor and graphics performance while extending the battery life. It is also said UWB (ultra-wideband) connectivity is added to the wearable for real-time tracking via Google's Find My network.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Do you intend to buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 once it is available? What other features do you wish to see from or Google should be added to it? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comment section.