Google's Pixel Watch 2 is a Fantastic Purchase for $50 Less

The recent Black Friday had many of Google's Pixel devices with massive discounts. However, the latest Pixel Watch 2 was not part of them, leaving those potential buyers and solid fans to catch a different opportunity. The good thing is that you don't need to wait further as Amazon has the smartwatch down to its all-time low price of $299 presently.

You can save $50 on the GPS model through this deal, which is a 14 percent reduction from the original price of $349. The LTE-ready model is also on sale at $349, similarly down $50 from the usual listing of $399. More specifically, all colors of the Pixel Watch 2 are available for you to pick.

Google Pixel Watch 2 is an Android smartwatch with premium style yet versatile tracking functions

Google's Pixel Watch 2 (review) is considerably a minor upgrade in terms of the exterior from the Pixel Watch, which is for good reason. You get to keep the curved glass and round form that make the watch unique. However, the digital crown has become more pleasant and tactile to use. Plus, the enclosure now uses aluminum rather than stainless steel, resulting in a lighter build but becoming more robust against bumps and cracks on the screen.

The Wear OS 4 watch is equipped with a faster and more power-efficient Snapdragon 5100 processor. And thanks to this, the watch has a longer battery life than its predecessor. There is also a set of new biometrics sensors that enable more accurate vitals tracking, such as stress and heart rate, and support for a wider number of sports modes.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 uses Fitbit's charging connector and upgraded biometric sensors for more accurate heart rate and stress readings. / © nextpit

In addition to the better usage endurance, the Pixel Watch 2 can be charged faster than the previous Pixel Watch model. While it still misses wireless charging, it adds compatibility with Fitbit's chargers by adopting a similar connector layout on its underside.

Aside from the usual improvements brought by the hardware, there are enhancements in software and security departments, like scheduled safety checks and added car crash detection in addition to emergency SOS and fall detection. Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 2 will soon support overcharging alerts.

Are you planning to buy a new Android smartwatch soon? What do you think of the Google Pixel Watch 2 now that it is cheaper than before?