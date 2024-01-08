Google's Pixel Watch 2 Returns to All-Time Low Price of $299 Today

Google's Pixel Watch 2 has returned to its all-time low price on Amazon, so if you've been waiting to purchase one without paying a full cost, now's the time to finally plunge in. With this deal, you get to save $50 off its usual price at $349. Similarly, the LTE option gets the same reduction, which has dropped to $349 from $399.

You can pick from all the colors offered with the 2nd generation Pixel Watch as well. For example, the popular black with a matching band and gold with a hazel band are both covered by this ongoing sale.

Why the Google Pixel Watch 2 is becoming a hot-selling smartwatch for Android users

The Pixel Watch 2 (review) is considerably a solid refinement to the Pixel Watch. It brought the same premium and discreet rounded form with domed glass on top covering the 1.2-inch crisp and bright display. However, the watch's new aluminum build makes it lighter and can withstand accidental bumps and cracks better compared to its predecessor. The digital crown's mechanical function is also improved, which is more responsive to inputs than before.

While a faster chipset powers the latest Google smartwatch, the highlight is the upgraded biometric sensors for more accurate health and fitness tracking as well wider support for types of metrics. Notably, this features cEDA sensor for stress scanning and managing and a temperature sensor for skin temperature. These add to the plethora of sensors, such as ECG, heart rate with Afib, and blood oxygen, among others.

The Google Pixel Watch 2's sensors have been improved with the addition of cEDA for stress detection and body response tracking. / © nextpit

There are enhancements to the fitness department as well. The Pixel Watch 2's GPS has become more reliable when compared to the previous generation. Plus, the fully automatic detection is more versatile to use, with multimode support and auto/stop/resume function.

Another area the Pixel Watch 2 has gotten better is the battery life, which can still be attributed to the new processor and optimized Wear OS software. From a single full charge, the Pixel Watch 2 can easily reach the end of the day with some enough juice left for the next day. Charging is also a breeze as it uses the same charging connector as Fitbit's smartwatches and fitness trackers.

As an Android user, what do you think of the Pixel Watch 2? Is it a worthy purchase at this current deal? Shoot us with your answers in the comments.