Google Pixel Tablet is a Perfect Gaming and Home Device at 17% Off

Numerous Google devices were offered at their all-time low prices back in the recent Prime Day last week, which included the Pixel Tablet seen with a solid discount. But don't worry if you happened to miss the sale as the new Pixel-branded tablet is back in an epic regular deal with up to 17 percent savings on Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Depending on the colorway and storage configuration you will get, the price reduction amounts up to $84. For example, the rose or pink variant of the tablet with 128 GB storage falls to $414 from the usual price of $499. And regardless of which color you are going to pick, all is bundled with Google's charging speaker dock.

Why the Google Pixel Tablet is a perfect smart home display and casual tablet combo

The Google Pixel Tablet (review) is the new tablet attempt by the company after many years of only making Pixel smartphones. For good reason, they seemingly managed to make the device a very compelling Android slab and a smart home display purchase at the same time.

At the front, the Pixel Tablet has a large 11-inch bright IPS LCD touchscreen wrapped in a sleek and lightweight aluminum enclosure. This gives a comfortable grip even in extended usage. If you prefer taking notes or sketching your ideas, it also supports USI 2.0 active styluses or pens.

With a magnetic docking system, it's effortless to attach and detach the Pixel Tablet from the speaker dock. / © nextpit

However, you might find the tablet attached to its charger and speaker dock when you're out or want to convert it into a smart display in your living room or kitchen. Google added several features to support this mode as well. Plus, the base surprisingly enhances the audio paired with the Pixel Tablet, making clearer and louder sound output for videos or playing games.

When it comes to performance, the Pixel Tablet is equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset paired with an 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB on-board storage. The setup is more than decent to handle triple AAA game titles and demanding tasks like jumping from app to app with many browser tabs open in another window.

Lastly, we found the Pixel Tablet to have a reliable battery life that easily stretches up to the second day in modest use between charges. Again, refilling the device's juice is not a problem as you can just easily snap it on its base when you're not using it and the tablet will intelligent managed when it's time to charge or not.

Do you think the Pixel Tablet would work well as a smart home and gaming machine in your home? We'd like to hear your answers in the comments.