Google Pixel Fold 2's Leaked Picture Shows a Wild Foldable Design

The recent few weeks have seen Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel Fold 2 leaks spinning out widely. Just after the 2nd gen Pixel Fold was reported yesterday, a more interesting leak has now emerged that depicts the updated design of the foldable smartphone . If to materialize, Google could bring some changes to the Pixel Fold 2.

As shown in the live shot of the alleged Pixel Fold 2 sent by an unnamed source to Android Authority, the foldable device sports a few notable design touches and tweaked aspect ratio. While it only shows the back section, we could still pinpoint the major differences to expect.

How is the Google Pixel Fold 2's design could be different

Going to the form first, it is noticeable that the handset is slightly narrower and taller compared to the original Pixel Fold (review). The apparent taller height can also be seen on the cover screen which now has full rounded-off corners as opposed to the bull nose panel before. Even so, the source confirms of a new aspect ratio of the Pixel Fold 2. It was added that the overall unfolded state of the foldable is comparable to a square.

With these available details, it is safe to assume the Pixel Fold 2 will have a shape as well as cover and inner screen sizes closer to the recent OnePlus Open (review) rather than the old Pixel Fold.

Alleged Google's Pixel Fold 2 prototype shows an overhauled back panel and a narrower form. / © Android Authority

Apart from the form, it is described that the Pixel Fold 2 comes with an aluminum build and considerably thinner than its predecessor. There also appears to be improvement in the internal display which has relocated the inner selfie camera into a punch hole. However, it is noted that the crease in the inner display is still prominent both visually and on touch.

Redesigned camera on the Google Pixel Fold 2

Another huge change easily distinguishable on the Pixel Fold 2 is on the back panel which gets this entirely new camera island. The camera housing is reshaped to look like a square with rounded corners and now veered to the top left.

Furthermore, the camera cutouts are now constituted of two elliptical lenses. It also appears that each houses two sensors that include an ultrawide and an unknown module that may end up as a laser autofocus while on top and the primary and periscope snappers on the lower cutout. A microphone and LED flash are placed on the island on the right side.

As noted by the outlet though, there are possibilities that changes to the design will happen given the device is still on engineering test. Likewise, this aligns to the rumor of the Pixel Fold 2 being delayed if Google decided to equip it with a custom Tensor G4 processor.

Regardless, we want to know what are your thoughts on this Pixel Fold 2 design. Share with us your answers in the comments.