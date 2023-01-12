Tech & Community
NextPit

Google might enable eSIM transfers on Pixel and Android soon

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Authored by: Jade Bryan
nextpit how to open sim slot hero
© NextPit

Apple has pioneered the eSIM-only smartphone with the iPhone 14. While Google and Android OEMs have not been fully convinced by the approach, the search giant could at least start supporting eSIM profile transfers before entirely dropping the physical SIM slot.

One of the advantages of having an eSIM (embedded Subscriber Identity Module) is you can store multiple virtual cards on a single handset. It also allows users to easily switch to a different network without the need to insert a new card. Depending on the carrier, you can just jump to a new phone and then transfer your eSIM profiles similar to what is possible with iPhones.

eSIM profile transfer for Android

Accordingly, Google is now testing this feature on the latest developer's build of Android 13 OS. The findings were spotted by MishaalRahman who suggests that Google could enable this first on some Pixel phones including the Pixel 7 (Pro) where you can easily transfer eSIM profiles.

Given the hardware variations between Android devices, the source doesn't think that there will be broader compatibility at launch. It is safe to say that this will initially work for Pixel-to-Pixel though we don't rule that it will be expanded to non-Google branded phones like the Galaxy S22 and the upcoming Galaxy S23.

Opening the SIM tray with a paper clip.
It looks like you are trying to open a SIM tray! / © NextPit

Another eSIM capability that was mentioned but not confirmed yet is the conversion of profiles from physical SIM into eSIM which is already available on the iPhone 14 (Pro). The developer added that this may arrive on Android but believes it will be limited to a few devices.

The existence of eSIM transfer does not guarantee that Google will immediately roll it out on Android 13. There's a chance it would take another major operating system version before the feature is fully baked in for Android smartphones. The upcoming I/O 2023 with Android 14 on the table may provide a perfect venue to announce this upgraded tool.

Source: Twitter/u/MishaalRahman

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles

Recommended articles

Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing