Google Pixel Buds Pro Fall to $139 on Spring Sale (Take 30% Off)

Amazon is kicking off its spring sale with some great deals on popular wireless earbuds which include the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The ANC in-ear headphones are now back to one of their better prices at $139. That's not the record low, but it's still pretty close.

Ultimately though, it saves you $60 (30 percent) off the usual price of the noise-canceling headphones. What's even greater is that you can choose from all colorways of the Pixel Buds Pro, including the new blue that was launched alongside the Pixel 8 (review).

Why buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy

We liked the Google Pixel Buds Pro (review) for their chic design yet discreet and well-built form that easily goes to any type of ears. They snugly fit as well even without the extended wing tips, and you can expect them to withstand rain and water splashes during workouts, thanks to the IPX4 rating. Each bud supports touch input as well, and they're a breeze to use.

While ANC is not adjustable, the Pixel Buds Pro have very effective noise-blocking capabilities that are very noticeable in suppressing industrial noises. The ANC helps deliver very clear voice calls, too. On the other hand, you can blend ambient noise with transparency mode.

The Pixel Buds Pro are considerably not the best sounding in their class, but they offer solid output overall with an emphasis on bass and mid-levels. You can also customize the equalizer, though there is an adaptive feature for your liking.

Google Pixel Buds Pro's charging case has wireless and quick charging support. The buds last up to 31 hours between charges. / © nextpit

Like Google's Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Buds Pro come with rich usability features such as multi-pairing, Fast Pair, and seamless audio source switching. There are helpful hearing aid functions as well, like the hearing wellness that automatically adjusts the volume for a better listening experience.

The Pixel Buds Pro are no slouch in battery life. They last up to 31 hours combined with the charging case. Plus, they can be charged wirelessly, which is a neat addition.

Lastly, the only shortcoming you might take note is that the Pixel Buds Pro work well with Android phones, the support for iPhones are very limited and finicky.

Are you daily driving an Android handset? What do you think of Google's flagship earbuds at this rate? Let's hear your opinion.