Hot topics

Google Pixel Buds Pro Fall to $139 on Spring Sale (Take 30% Off)

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
NextPit Google Pixel Buds Pro Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Amazon is kicking off its spring sale with some great deals on popular wireless earbuds which include the Google Pixel Buds Pro. The ANC in-ear headphones are now back to one of their better prices at $139. That's not the record low, but it's still pretty close. 

Ultimately though, it saves you $60 (30 percent) off the usual price of the noise-canceling headphones. What's even greater is that you can choose from all colorways of the Pixel Buds Pro, including the new blue that was launched alongside the Pixel 8 (review).

Why buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy

We liked the Google Pixel Buds Pro (review) for their chic design yet discreet and well-built form that easily goes to any type of ears. They snugly fit as well even without the extended wing tips, and you can expect them to withstand rain and water splashes during workouts, thanks to the IPX4 rating. Each bud supports touch input as well, and they're a breeze to use.

While ANC is not adjustable, the Pixel Buds Pro have very effective noise-blocking capabilities that are very noticeable in suppressing industrial noises. The ANC helps deliver very clear voice calls, too. On the other hand, you can blend ambient noise with transparency mode.

The Pixel Buds Pro are considerably not the best sounding in their class, but they offer solid output overall with an emphasis on bass and mid-levels. You can also customize the equalizer, though there is an adaptive feature for your liking.

Google Pixel Buds Pro deal Black Friday cheap price
Google Pixel Buds Pro's charging case has wireless and quick charging support. The buds last up to 31 hours between charges. / © nextpit

Like Google's Pixel smartphones, the Pixel Buds Pro come with rich usability features such as multi-pairing, Fast Pair, and seamless audio source switching. There are helpful hearing aid functions as well, like the hearing wellness that automatically adjusts the volume for a better listening experience.

The Pixel Buds Pro are no slouch in battery life. They last up to 31 hours combined with the charging case. Plus, they can be charged wirelessly, which is a neat addition.

Lastly, the only shortcoming you might take note is that the Pixel Buds Pro work well with Android phones, the support for iPhones are very limited and finicky.

Are you daily driving an Android handset? What do you think of Google's flagship earbuds at this rate? Let's hear your opinion.

  Editor's choice Alternative choice Apple choice ANC champion Best option for sports Best choice under $150 Best choice under $120
Product
Jabra Elite 10
Sony WF-1000XM5
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Jabra Elite 8 Active
Nothing ear (2)
Jabra Elite 4
Image Jabra Elite 10 Product Image Sony WF-1000XM5 Product Image Apple AirPods Pro 2 Product Image Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Product Image Jabra Elite 8 Active Product Image Nothing ear (2) Product Image Jabra Elite 4 Product Image
Price (MSRP)
  • $249.99
  • $299
  • $249
  • $299
  • $199
  • $149
  • $119.99
Offers*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing