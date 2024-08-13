With Google launching the Pixel Buds Pro 2, some people are ready to invest in the upgrade, while others are wondering whether the new noise-canceling earbuds are any better than the original Pixel Buds Pro. We help you choose the right set by giving you a specs' comparison of both headphones.

Google Pixel Buds Series: Technical Specifications

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google Pixel Buds Pro Picture Review Not yet tested Pixel Buds Pro Review Design and dimensions In-ears with rotatable wing tips

IP64 (earbuds), IPX4 (case)

Headphones: 22.74 mm x 23.06 mm x 17.05 mm, 4.7 grams

Charging case: 25 mm x 49.9 mm x 63.3 mm, 65 grams

Capacitive controls In-ears

IPX4 (earbuds), IPX2 (case)

Headphones: 22.33 mm x 22.03 mm x 23.72 mm, 6.2 grams

Charging case: 25 mm x 50 mm x 63.2 mm, 62.4 grams

Capacitive controls Processor and drivers Tensor A1 processor

11 mm audio drivers Custom processor

11 mm audio drivers Audio Active Noise Cancellation (SilentSeal 2.0)

Transparency mode

6 microphones in total

Conversation Detection Active Noise Cancellation

Transparency mode

6 microphones in total Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4

LE audio codec

UWB (Ultra-wideband)

Find My Device Bluetooth 5.0 Sensors IR proximity sensor for wear detection

Motion detection and gyroscope

Hall effect sensor (case) IR proximity sensor for wear detection

Motion detection and gyroscope

Hall effect sensor (case) Features Multi-pairing

Seamless switching

Spatial Audio Multi-pairing

Seamless switching

Spatial Audio Compatibility Android and iOS Android and iOS Battery & Charging ANC on: Up to 8 hours for the buds, 32 hours with the case

ANC off: Up to 12 hours for the buds, 48 hours with the case

5-minute charge: Up to 1.5 hours playback

USB-C, wireless charging (Qi) ANC on: Up to 7 hours for the buds, 20 hours with the case

ANC off: Up to 11 hours for the buds, 31 hours with the case

5-minute charge: Up to 1 hour playback

Pixel Buds: Same Design, But Different Build

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 share the same round design as the first-generation Pixel Buds Pro. However, the company gave the new generation a few touches on the exterior such as an adjustable wing tip for extra grip on your ears, especially when doing high-movement exercises.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also 27 percent smaller than their predecessor and almost a quarter lighter. This should make the new earbuds more discreet and comfortable on ears for longer listening sessions.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available in three different color options. / © Google

Despite the smaller footprint, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with more robust ingress protection with IP64 dust and water resistance rating for the buds and IPX4 for the charging case. Both are notable enhancements from the IPX4 and IPX2 certifications on the Pixel Buds Pro.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 can still be controlled from the buds themselves with touch-capacitive controls. There are also sensors for ear and motion detection.

Google Pixel Buds are 27% bigger and bulkier than their successor. / © NextPit

Campfire Sing-along to Front-row Concert—Improved Sound and ANC!

Google has made some audio upgrades on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new earbuds feature the company's custom Tensor A1 processor. This enables AI functionalities, clearer sound quality, and a more effective noise-blocking solution called SilentSeal 2.0. The latter covers a wider frequency range.

Unfortunately, the ANC on the newer buds is still fixed, with the modes only available as on/off. But there's a new AI-powered feature called Conversation Detection for automatic switching between ANC and transparency mode when you start or end speaking.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are fitted with familiar 11 mm audio drivers, but the internet search giant touts redesigned acoustics internally. This gives more emphasis to bass and treble, according to the company.

The large 11 mm audio drivers were also featured in the first-gen of the Pixel Buds Pro. / © nextpit

Pixel Buds Pro 2: More Features and Longer Battery—A Clear Upgrade!

Meanwhile, some Pixel Buds Pro 2 features are carried over from the Pixel Buds Pro, including a transparency mode, volume equalizers, and spatial audio with head tracking.

However, there are big upgrades in functionalities as well. Google added Bluetooth LE codec support, UWB (ultra-wideband), and newer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity on the second-gen Pixel Buds Pro. The current generation also features Find My Device tracking, where you can ring the buds or the charging case when they're nearby.

Google is giving the Pixel Buds Pro 2 a longer battery life. The earbuds can last 8 hours with ANC enabled and up to 30 hours combined with the charging case, compared to 7 hours and 20 hours on the first Pixel Buds Pro. You can squeeze out more if you switch off ANC, giving you 12/48 hours.

Charging is faster on the Pixel Buds Pro 2, too, and it's still done via wired or wirelessly with Qi standard. Google says a 5-minute top-up gives you 1.5 hours of playback time.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 has Gemini on board

One thing that sets the Buds Pro 2 apart from their predecessor is the addition of Gemini, Google's AI assistant. The new Tensor A1 processor enables Gemini's real-time assistance for getting directions, reminders, and personalized recommendations. Gemini can also be used when the phone is locked.

There's a feature called Gemini Live, available to Gemini Advanced subscribers, which makes interactions more natural by allowing free-flowing conversations and hands-free control.

There is no news if or when Pixel Buds Pro will receive an AI assistant throughout a software update.

Which to Buy?—Your Best Pick!

Not surprisingly, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 cost more than the Pixel Buds Pro. The set, which is available for $229, is $30 more than their predecessors, priced at $199 when launched in mid-2022. From September 26th, the new pair will be available in the Google Store and at our retail partners.

If you’re looking for better sound and comfort, upgrading to the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers more value for your money. However, if you just want earbuds that provide a Pixel-like experience, the Pixel Buds Pro are still a good choice. Plus, they're now listed at a new and lower regular price, and are even cheaper during sales.

Which Pixel Buds model do you prefer?