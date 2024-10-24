While we're still several months away from the alleged Pixel 9a launch, we're already getting some noteworthy details about the upcoming mid-range Android smartphone . The latest report hinted the handset could share a key camera component with the recently launched Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Flagship-grade camera on Google's next budget phone

This year's Pixel 8a (review) arrived with a dual rear camera module consisting of a 64 MP primary shooter and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. The former sensor was carried forward from the Pixel 7a and has proven to be a significant upgrade in the budget Pixel range, offering impressive imaging quality in the high-end category. More impressively, a new report from Android Headlines that Google plans to equip the 2024 Pixel 9a with an even beefier main camera.

The outlet claimed the upcoming Pixel 9a will feature a 48 MP main camera similar to Google's current Pixel 9 Pro Fold foldable. It should be noted that this is not the same as the 50 MP camera in the Pixel 9 Pro (review), but the 1/2-inch sensor with a larger f/1.7 aperture is designed to fit into a thinner chassis while offering flagship camera performance.

Based on an unofficial render of the Google Pixel 9a, the device will sport a new design with a flat back panel. / © Android Headlines / On Leaks

If paired with OIS and a faster autofocus system, the Pixel 9a would also benefit from the same fantastic low-light camera as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Even so, we might see Google leverage its advanced software algorithm, optimizing the camera in most shooting conditions.

What could be the other Pixel 9a changes?

As for the rest of the imaging setup, the Pixel 9a will feature the same secondary ultrawide camera on the back and a 13 MP front-facing shooter in its predecessor. However, it added the handset is getting the new AI-powered Add Me feature that debuted with the Pixel 9 series. This tool allows one to take group shots and include the photographer by combining two separate shots, resulting in a single shot but with everyone in the frame.

Besides the camera upgrade, renders of the Pixel 9a have shown it will feature a redesigned chassis with a flat back panel that ditches the camera island. This is probably why Google is switching to a new camera. Elsewhere, it should be powered by a muted Tensor G3 SoC similar to the Pixel 9.

Based on Google's historical release calendar, the Pixel 9a should be announced in spring next year, though developments indicate the budget phone could arrive earlier.

What else do you wish to see in the Pixel 9a? Do you want Google to add more flagship features? Let us know your expectations in the comments.