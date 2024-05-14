While we're several months away from the supposed Pixel 9 reveal, it doesn't mean we're going to wait before seeing the flagship smartphone lineup . Today, the entire Pixel 9 trio consisting of the smaller Pro and rumored Pro XL model have seemingly leaked in real-life, revealing the actual design of these handsets.

Google Pixel 9 series live shots

Courtesy of Russian outlet Rozetked, a set of live hands-on images of the alleged Pixel 9 range have been published on the web. The immediate things we can notice are the revamped exterior in all three models, having flat backs and frames alongside the redesigned elliptical camera island that replaces the edge-to-edge visor.

Google's Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL sized up / © Rozetked

Going further into the details, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro have a comparable compact size compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This aligns with the previous unofficial renders that surfaced earlier, showing the shrank Pixel 9 Pro model. Per rumor, the non-pro Pixel 9 features a 6.2-inch display while the Pro and Pro XL get 6.3-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, respectively.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro's displays are compared / © Rozetked

Another difference we can point out is the camera modules in the trio. The Pixel 9 appears with a 50 MP dual camera while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come with a triple camera setup, adding a 5x periscope zoom snapper and a thermometer.

In another shot, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are also placed side-by-side to the Pixel 8 (review) and Pixel 7. Apart from the stark contrast in design, the two smaller Pixel 9 entries are shaping up to be a midge taller and wider than the Pixel 8. However, it's unclear how handling of these devices will differ per model if we're going to factor the thickness and weight.

Google's Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 side-by-side with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 / © Rozetked

As regards the internal hardware, the Pixel 9 catalog is equipped with a Tensor G4 chipset, with the entry Pixel 9 coming with an 8 GB RAM and the two Pro models with 12 GB RAM. Unfortunately, all three have base variants fitted with 128 GB storage.

Google's usual Pixel hardware cycle suggests the Pixel 9 will be announced in October. The 2nd gen Pixel Fold and 3rd gen Pixel Watch are also expected to be tagged.

Are you digging the Pixel 9 (Pro) look based in these images? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments.