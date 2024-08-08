Google is scheduled to unveil the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro next week , and ahead of the announcement, we continue to see the leaks about these devices to spin wildly. After an in-depth look at its design and specifications, the latest information reveals more about the Pixel 9 pricing. This also suggests that the new flagship models will start with the same 128 GB storage option.

Based on current information, the Pixel 9 series will include the standard Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The leak primarily discusses the prices of the Pro models but also provides some insights into the non-Pro version.

How much the Pixel 9 Pro could cost

Discovered from a purported T-Mobile listing posted on Reddit, the Pixel 9 Pro is listed for $999 with unspecified configuration. This is assumed to come in 128 GB base model, which is the same as last year's Pixel 8 Pro (review). The 256 GB Pixel 9 Pro may command $1,099 a pop.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the 256 GB variant is shown costing $1,199. Interestingly, an option with 512 GB storage is also priced at $1,199, but this is believed to be a promotional offer for early buyers with the actual configuration costing a Benjamin more. At the same time, a European leaked pricing confirmed a 128 GB will still be available, and it could cost €1,099.

Google Pixel 9 Pro's alleged pricing in the USA Model Storage Price Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB / 256 GB $999 (€1,099) / $1,099 Pixel 9 Pro XL 128 GB / 256 GB $1,099 (€1,199) / $1,199

The alleged pricing of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL at T-Mobile US / © reddit.com/user/5XDylanBISHF/

128 GB storage is not going away anytime soon

Now, what can we build from these pricing? First off, Google is likely not ditching the 128 GB storage setup from the Pixel 9, even so from the premium Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. While many fans might be disappointed on this memory choice, Google is likely utilizing this strategy to bring more subscribers to its Google One cloud storage plans.

However, not all users will like paying an extra every month just to stretch out the storage space for photos and videos. It also puts more users loath when seeing a $1,000 phone with a 128 GB storage in 2024 given many competitors are starting to standardized 256 GB as the base. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ (review) was fitted with 256 GB storage, similar to the OnePlus 12 (review).

Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro in all their glory. / © Rozetked

On the other side of the globe, it's even less promising, as the Pixel 9 is set to get pricier in Europe. Accordingly, the Pixel 9 is said to have a starting price of €899 or €100 pricier than the Pixel 8. Likewise, the Pixel 9 Pro starts for €1,099, which is the same as the Pixel 8 Pro. However, you're getting a smaller display here and perhaps lesser battery capacity as well.

The new Pixel 9 Pro XL model with 128 GB is tipped to cost €1,199, with the next configuration costing €100 more.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8a

What are your thoughts on Google offering 128 GB storage on its devices? Is a smartphone with 128 GB storage costing a grand still worth it? Hit us your answers in the comments.