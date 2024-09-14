Google thought it wasn’t enough to update its Pixel phones for 2024. Not only did the company launch a new foldable, but the Pro model also got a smaller version. We tested the Pixel 9 Pro and will tell you how it performs in battery life, performance, display, and more.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 9 Pro Good Versatile cameras

Excellent display

Good build quality

The best software update policy Bad Outdated performance

Slow charging speeds Google Pixel 9 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro: All deals

Premium build — iPhone-inspired design The Pixel 9 Pro features the same overall design and build quality as the bigger XL model, with flat sides and a more premium look compared to the previous generations. The 6.3-inch OLED screen not only is bright and fast but can also be dimmed back and slow, depending on your needs. Pros: Premium look and build quality.

Bright display that can go dark.

Variable refresh rate screen. Cons: Shiny sides are easily smudged. Although still compact, the Pixel 9 Pro (and the regular Pixel 9) is still slightly bigger than the Pixel 8, and the flat sides make it feel heftier in the hand. And yes, the flat side design makes it look like an iPhone, as my colleagues already pointed out while reviewing the other phones. The camera bump is very prominent to house the 5x zoom telephoto lens. / © nextpit The Pixel 9 Pro fit and finish seem more premium than the previous generations, as we did not find the gaps between parts (which happened in the Pixel 8, for example). The shiny finish on the side looks nice in pictures but is quick to capture fingerprints, and some can be concerned about how it will deal with scratches in the long run. Speaking of which, Google also sent the optional protective case for this review, and while it is well-made and surrounds the phone nicely, it also gets removed rather too easily, probably due to the new flat design. On the back, the new design of the camera module doesn’t have any practical changes to how the phone handles. However, the new “search box” design is significantly taller, something to keep in mind. The module on the Pixel 9 Pro houses the three cameras, the flash, and the quirky temperature sensor. The OLED screen can go from very dark to very bright. / © nextpit The OLED display was one of the Pixel 9 Pro’s highlights. Not only colors popped up in typical OLED fashion but refresh rates could vary between 1 and 120 Hz thanks to LTPO tech, which resulted in some battery life improvements. One welcome upgrade to the screen is that it reaches both high and low brightness levels. It can go up to 3000 nits peak brightness for using the phone outdoors under the sun, but also drop really low to when you are using the Pixel 9 Pro in dark situations (for example reading at night). The selfie camera notch is once again relatively big. / © nextpit The display houses the fingerprint reader but Google finally upgraded the sensor from an optical to a supersonic module. That finally fixed long-standing issues with reading delays that date back to the Pixel 6 phones. Biometric authentication can also be done with face recognition, and Google gives the feature its highest security certification, just like on the Pixel 8. That allows users to approve payments by looking at the selfie camera, even if the phone doesn’t have special depth sensors.

Android 14 with extra apps Launched with Android 14, as of publishing this review, the Pixel 9 Pro still did not receive the Android 15 update, despite the source code for the new version being released at AOSP. Despite the “old” version, Google packed a couple of new apps for the Pixel 9 phones. Pros: Seven years of security updates. Cons: Some signs of bloat on “stock” Android. Google promises seven years of security and features updates for the Pixel 9 family. That means that the Pixel 9 Pro will receive security patches and Pixel features drops until August 2031, which is only matched by flagship Galaxy phones. Google Pixel 9 Pro homescreen (Android 14) © nextpit Google's AI push added a couple of new apps © nextpit Google's AI push added a couple of new apps © nextpit A clean installation with updated apps takes around 20 GB of storage, marking a significant increase over the previous generation (the Pixel 8 reported only 9 GB in a similar state last year). That can partially be attributed to a couple of extra apps, such as Gemini (just the AICore storage jumped from 30 MB to more than 4 GB between the PIxel 8 and 9 generations), Pixel Studio, and Screenshots. Antoine did a comprehensive look at the Gemini features in his Pixel 9 Pro XL review, so I won’t be repeating that. Pixel Studio uses prompts to generate images © nextpit Images can have a variety of styles. © nextpit Pixel Studio does the processing on Google's servers, so it needs an internet connection. © nextpit A sample of the available styles on Pixel Studio. © nextpit The same prompt using the "Sketch" style. © nextpit An AI-generated image with the "Sticker" style. © nextpit Pixel Studio can created reasonably realistic images, but human figures were not available during testing. © nextpit Generated images can be exported, shared, and saved. © nextpit The new Screenshots app didn’t quite work during the test because of region and language restrictions, but the Pixel Studio ran fine. The phone is still not powerful enough to generate the images by itself, so it needs an internet connection to the Google servers. Its utility is very questionable, but the results were at least fun for the 10 minutes we spent with it. You can copy, save, or share the generated images, and there are a couple of different styles to select, including a “Sticker” option that we wished could be integrated into chat apps. The new Weather app includes an AI summary. © nextpit ... and lots of widgets © nextpit There is also the new Weather app, with an AI powered summary and lots of data within different widgets. The AI weather report can be hit or miss, showing data for the rest of the day, but that doesn’t help much whether you prefer the widgets or are going out at night and require the next day’s report.

Disappointing performance On its fourth generation, the in-house Tensor chip doesn’t bring a significant upgrade in terms of performance to the Pixel 9 Pro, with only small improvements in the last four years. On the positive side, however, there is plenty of RAM, but that was probably a result of the current AI craze. Pros: Improved thermal management. Cons: Very small performance improvements. The Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9 phones delivers almost half of the performance of current Android flagship chips like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Dimensity 9300. In daily use, most people won’t be able to notice that difference, since most tasks on phones are short and quick. Google Pixel 9 Pro

(Tensor G4) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

(Tensor G4) Xiaomi 14 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) Galaxy S24 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Google Pixel 8a

(Tensor G3) Poco F6

(Snapdragon 8s Gen 3) AnTuTu 948,187 1,094,183 1,939,484 1,851,716 1,153,512 1,455,312 3DMark Wild Life

Extreme Stress Test Best loop: 2559

Worst loop: 2046

Stability: 80% Best loop: 2603

Worst loop: 2071

Stability: 79.6% Best loop: 4708

Worst loop: 3606

Stability: 76.6% Best loop: 5160

Worst loop: 3013

Stability: 58.4% Best loop: 2437

Worst loop: 1667

Stability: 68.5% Best loop: 3140

Worst loop: 2584

Stability: 82.3% 3DMark Steel Nomad

Light Stress Test Best loop: 1043

Worst loop: 873

Stability: 83.7% Best loop: 1685

Worst loop: 1335

Stability: 79.2% Best loop: 980

Worst loop: 662

Stability: 67.6% Best loop: 1066

Worst loop: 945

Stability: 88.6% Geekbench 6 Single: 1934

Multi: 4466 Single: 1950

Multi: 4050 Single: 1828

Multi: 6317 Single: 2252

Multi: 7107 Single: 1688

Multi: 4362 Single: 1953

Multi: 4930 However, on heavier tasks like editing a video and especially games, users can notice that the Tensor chips are not evolving enough to keep up with the competition. On the plus side, however, Google seems to have addressed a common complaint with previous Pixel phones and improved the heat dissipation system on the Pixel 9 Pro. The phone still gets warm under heavy tasks, but at least seems not to lose as much performance due to thermal throttling as in the past. AnTuTu benchmark score © nextpit Multiple runs of the Geekbench test. © nextpit 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme Stress test was more stable than previous Pixel phones. © nextpit Less throttling on the Pixel 9 Pro. © nextpit 3D Mark Steel Nomad results. © nextpit Games should run fine on the Pixel 9 Pro, but more graphical intensive games will lower the quality settings to run at decent speeds on the phone. Hardcore gamers will be better served with other devices not only because of overall performance but also the fact that the Tensor G4 lacks support for modern features like ray tracing (the number of games using RT is low today, but the phone will be supported for a long time…).

Camera The triple camera setup on the Pixel 9 Pro is the same as the one on the bigger XL model, including a 50-megapixel main camera, 48 MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 5x optical zoom telephoto. Pros: Versatile camera.

Nice daylight pictures.

Interesting AI features. Cons: Night pictures are hit or miss. Google seems to be losing its advantage in camera quality in the past two years next to its Chinese partners/rivals. Not that pictures taken with the Pixel 9 Pro weren’t good, but the other Android brands keep pushing the envelope when it comes to camera hardware and processing. The Pixel 9 Pro camera bump brings back the thermometer. / © nextpit In daylight, pictures are generally good, with a nice level of detail and sharpness. The colors were a bit on the “contrasty” side, but that is practically a Pixel trademark characteristic. The ultra-wide lens is very open, ideal for big landscape shots, if you don’t mind losing some sharpness. On the other end of the camera range, the 5x optical zoom was surprisingly good not only in its default mode but also when shooting 10x pictures with a touch of digital zoom. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (5x) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Telephoto camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Main camera © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Night shots on the other hand were a bit disappointing, even with the night mode engaging automatically on basically all shots in the gallery above. The pictures were a bit on the noisy side, with some quality drops in both ultra-wide and 10x shots. Learn how to take group photos; Pixel-style On the software side, besides the Add me feature you can check on the link above, the Pixel 9 Pro engages a macro mode when it detects close subjects. While useful, the phone cannot focus at very short distances, and hand shaking poses a big problem for close-up shots. Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Google Pixel 9 Pro: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Selfies worked as expected on the Pixel 9 Pro, with colors a bit on the punchy side. Still, skin tone was accurate, and the portrait mode had some minor issues with subject separation, but was decent overall. And similar to other Pixel phones, the 0.7x ultra-wide selfie is handy with group shots or landscape selfies.

Battery life Powered by a 4700 mAh battery, the Pixel 9 Pro can’t compete with bigger phones and their huge capacities. But the efficient LTPO display and some software tricks manage to deliver almost two days of battery life. Pros: Decent battery life.

Wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Software optimizations. Cons: Slow wired charging.

No Qi2 support. By default, the Pixel 9 Pro comes with a “High resolution” setting that doesn’t use the display’s full resolution, but only 2142x960 pixels instead of the native 2856x1280 resolution. Despite the big reduction in the number and density of pixels, we couldn’t really notice a difference in daily use, but ran the battery tests with both options, just in case. Charging Google Pixel 9 Pro

( 4700 mAh | 300 W USB-PD) Pixel 9 Pro XL

( 5060 mAh | 140 W USB-PD) Pixel 8

( 4492 mAh | 300 W USB-PD) Galaxy S24+

( 4900 mAh | 45 W USB-PD) Poco F6

( 5000 mAh | 90 W) 5 minutes 8% 11% 10% 12% 15% 10 minutes 18% 24% 19% 26% 30% 20 minutes 37% 45% 36% 49% 57% 30 minutes 56% 57% 52% 70% 81% 1 hour 90% 91% 90% Full charge ~1h25 1h20 ~ 1h25 55 min 45 min PC Mark Battery test Default: 16h34

(13287 points)

16h34 (13287 points) High-resolution: 15h29

(13444) 15h39

12986 17h49

9803 15h06

18099 13h21

15840 Under the simulated test done by the PCMark app, the default option lasted for 16h34min between 80 and 20% charge while the “High resolution” mode lost one hour of battery life. The performance score was within the margin of error, so there were no further tricks with processing speeds. In practice, that should be more than enough for a full day of usage, and more frugal users could squeeze two days out of the phone by pairing the “High resolution” mode with the battery-saving features on the Pixel 9 Pro. PC Mark's battery test with the default "high resolution" mode. © nextpit By default, the Pixel 9 Pro is set at a lower display resolution. © nextpit The "Display" menu in the Settings app allows users to use the phones native resolution. © nextpit PC Mark battery test with the "Full Resolution" mode. © nextpit When it comes to charging, Google is still playing it safe. The Pixel 9 Pro tops at 27 W wired charging and is also compatible with wireless charging, with Qi reaching 12 Watts, while the Pixel Stand charges the phone at 21 W. And the Pixel 9 Pro supports reverse wireless charging. It is still early to know whether the chrome finish can last long… / © nextpit There is no charger in the box, and we wish it supported faster USB-PD charging. A full charge took almost one hour and a half, and a 30-minute charge was enough for 56% of battery. If you are looking for a phone with really fast charging, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and other Chinese brands are probably better options.

Technical specifications Google Pixel 9 Pro Display 6.33-inch LTPO OLED

2856 x 1280 pixels

1 ~ 120 Hz refresh rate SoC Google Tensor G4 Memory 16 GB RAM

128 / 256 / 512 / 1024 GB storage

No storage expansion OS Android 14

Seven years of system upgrades

Seven years of security updates Camera Main: 50 MP, f/1.68, 1/1.31'' sensor, OIS

Ultra-wide + macro: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.55'' sensor

5x telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8, 1/2.55'' sensor, OIS Selfie Camera 42 MP, f/2.2 Battery 4700 mAh

27 W wired charging

12 W Qi wireless charging

21 W Pixel Stand charging

Reverse wireless charging

Charger not included Connectivity 5G | eSIM | Wi-Fi 7 | Bluetooth 5.3 | NFC | UWB IP Certification IP68 Dimensions and weight 152,8 × 72,0 × 8.5 mm, 199 g Other points that may interest the nextpit community: The Pixel 9 Pro includes NFC support and is compatible with Google Pay for contactless payments.

The review unit packaging included a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, and a SIM tray tool.

The software version during the test was Android 14 with the August 2024 security patch.

After resetting the updated handset, the operating system indicated 20 GB of used space.