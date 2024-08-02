The leak train for the Pixel 9 series continues to pick up steam ahead of the Made by Google event which will unfold less than two weeks from now. The latest to board this hype train is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with more specifications and the alleged pricing of the next-gen foldable's revealed, hinting at a significant change in the build.

Last year's Pixel Fold (review) comes with a unique design and great cameras, but it was primarily let down by its bulky build compared to the rivals' alternatives. Early reports suggest Google is revamping the chassis of the second-generation Pixel Fold, dubbed as Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for a thinner and lighter build, where the latest leak seems to corroborate this major change.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold would deliver better handling and the widest display to date

Shared by Android Headlines, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is tipped to feature dimensions of 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5 mm when folded and 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1 mm when unfolded. Looking at these figures, the upcoming foldable will be taller and narrower while also being significantly thinner compared to the Pixel Fold with dimensions of 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1 mm and 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm, respectively.

At the same time, Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be thinner than the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the 2023 OnePlus Open.

Based on renders, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features taller and narrower displays with a 6.3-inch cover and 8-inch main foldable display. / © Google

The iterated dimensions also result in new display aspect ratios for the cover and inner screens of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, there are also improvements in the bezels which subsequently produce larger displays this year. It seems it will feature a 6.3-inch wide outer screen and an 8-inch main foldable screen. The latter makes it the largest foldable smartphone screen to date.

Even so, Google is equipping its unannounced foldable with better panels. It touted both screen estates to receive a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, up from 1,550 nits.

Not only will the Pixel 9 Pro Fold be thinner, it will tip the scales at 257 grams, which is a sizeable drop from the 283 grams of the predecessor. While this still places the foldable on the heavy end of things, the weight reduction is an undoubtedly welcome change.

How much could the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold cost?

In a separate report, Google is said to price the Pixel 9 Pro Fold similar to the original Pixel Fold, which will list it from $1,799. However, the configuration is believed to include a larger 16 GB of RAM coupled with 256 or 512 GB of onboard storage.

Google is set to launch the Pixel 9 Pro Fold alongside the Pixel 9 brick flagship and Pixel 9 Pro duo on August 13.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

With these improvements slated to arrive in the new Pixel foldable, do you think it will offer better value for your money? We want to hear your thoughts.