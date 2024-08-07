Google's Pixel 9 series is set to be unveiled from a week from now . While most of the new hardware and AI features have been almost fully leaked, the flagship lineup may still have another meaningful change in tow, particularly with the standalone Pixel Weather app.

Google distinguishes Pixel phones from other stock Android devices by giving them standalone apps like a weather app. As discovered by Android Authority, the company will introduce an overhauled Pixel Weather app that would debut with the upcoming Pixel 9 (Pro) and should arrive to older Pixel models via update.

Modern but more playful weather app

The new app, which was said not the definitive version, will get a complete redesign with the home utilizing an adaptive gradient color that changes based on the weather condition and time of the day. This ditches the mono background finish from the previous version that is available in the Pixel 8 (review) and other models.

It is also noticeable that the animated card along with the known frog character has been ditched from the top. But as noted by the publication, there might be changes introduced in the final version of the app, so there's a chance some animations may be retained.

Google's new Pixel Weather app shows the animated frog is gone / © Android Authority

Furthermore, Google is emphasizing the current weather condition with the current temperature figure and status text being larger. A neat tweak is the degree symbol replaced by the current moon/sun status.

As for the forecasts, the hourly card now has tighter elements inside, showing an extended view for the day. Meanwhile, the 10-day forecast has been change into a card with a horizontally scrollable daily views. You can also tap on the day to get further details, such as wind, pressure, UV index, and air quality besides temperature and clouds.

Another big change in terms of usability here is support to rearrange these weather elements. You'll just need to tap and hold weather widget and then move and positioned it on the main screen.

Still no radar and maps in the Pixel Weather app

Despite the changes there are still a few vital features that are missing in the Pixel Weather app, including viewing radar and maps, which is a tool enjoyed in other weather app alternatives.

There's no word yet if when the new weather app could hit other Pixel handset models, but it should not take long enough once the Pixel 9 is out.

What do you think of the new Pixel Weather app look? Which weather app do you use on your device? Share with us in the comments.