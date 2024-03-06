Cheap No More: Google Pixel 8a Could Be Pricier Than the Pixel 7a

Hot topics

NextPit Google Pixel 7a Hand
© nextpit
Last year saw Google's mid-range Pixel 7a (review) receive a surprising price increase to $499 from the Pixel 6a's $449 sticker tag. The price hike was deemed reasonable due to several reasons such as having upgraded hardware. Now, rumors abound that this year's Pixel 8a could also see another jump in price.

How much would the Google Pixel 8a cost?

Based on the alleged retail listing detail shared by leaker Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the Google Pixel 8a will be available in two storage variants, at least in Germany. The base model armed with 128 GB storage is said to be priced at €569 (~$617) while the 256 GB option will retail for €630 (~$683). 

While this could indicate the Pixel 8a is poised to become more expensive than its predecessor, which is priced from €499 in the region, it is also expected that Google could apply a comparable price adjustment to the Pixel 8a in the USA and other markets. Hence, we're looking at the base Pixel 8a model to retail for approximately $549 before taxes in the USA.

Google Pixel 8a render
Google Pixel 8a render / © On Leaks/Smart Prix

In addition, this will place the Pixel 8a closer in the price range of the high-end smartphone alternatives like the Galaxy S23 FE (review) at $599 and the new OnePlus 12R (review)

Will an inflated price see better specifications in the Pixel 8a?

There were no specific reasons for a price hike, but this is most likely because of the inflationary pressure from the company's suppliers. Based on what we know, the Pixel 8a is slated to feature hardware and software improvements to justify the planned price hike.

According to renders, the upcoming mid-range handset shares a new design that mirrors the Pixel 8 (review) with rounder corners and an updated camera visor. Internally, it is powered by the Tensor G3 which enables a suite of AI features and a faster wired charging speed. It may also receive a similar 7 years of software support as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Not only that, the Pixel 8a will be offered in new colorways. The options described include a new Mint shade that the Pixel 8 offers and a shade of blue known as Bay in addition to the familiar Porcelain and Obsidian finishes.

Currently, there is no word on when the Pixel 8a will be official. However, the normal timing of Google's previous mid-range announcements aligns with the annual I/O conference in May or June, which is a few months from now. Google will also provide more details about Android 15 then.

What are your thoughts on the speculated price of the Pixel 8a? Will the Pixel 8 be a better buy if this happens? Share your opinion with us.

Source: WinFuture

