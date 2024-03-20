Google Pixel 8a Could Match the Pixel 8's Exceptional Display

Google's mid-range smartphones like the Pixel 7a (review) are lauded for having great specs to price ratio. They also have comparable software experience as to the pricier Pixel 8 . At I/O 2024 on May 15, Google is expected to announce the Pixel 8a. A new report alleges that it will sport an upgraded display that will be on par with the existing flagship phone counterpart .

Google Pixel 8a is closing the gap between it and the Pixel 8

Based from the information obtained by Android Authority coming from a source within Google, the upcoming Pixel 8a features a brighter and faster OLED screen compared to the Pixel 7a. The display panel is said to have a peak brightness at 1,400 nits and a 120 Hz refresh rate, which are both big jumps from the 1,000 nits and 90 Hz of the display on the current Pixel mid-ranger, respectively.

It was described that Google is keeping the same 6.1-inch screen estate and resolution but the new panel on the Pixel 8a will get rounder corners that are identical to the Pixel 8 (review). Subsequently, the design could indicate that the Pixel 8a's form will be rounder this time. This is seemingly supported by the leaked live photo and third-party renders revealing of a wider slope on external corners.

Google Pixel 8a render / © On Leaks/Smart Prix

Elsewhere, the Pixel 8a are said to be keeping the cameras of its predecessor. According to the outlet, the imaging modules are to be consisted of a familiar 64 MP main shooter paired with an ultrawide 13 MP and a front-facing 13 MP camera. This is not a big surprise considering the Pixel 7a has brought a new primary camera. Hence, the new sensors may likely be reserved for next year's Pixel 9a.

What's guaranteed already at the table is the Tensor G3 SoC replacing the Tensor G2. The chipset should enable generative AI features on the Pixel 8a which were first added to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (review). While it's unknown if there will be a bigger battery cell, it was spotted that Google is giving the Pixel 8a a charging boost from 18 watts to 27 watts.

Google Pixel 8a price and release date

Furthermore, the Google Pixel 8a has been speculated to cost more than the Pixel 7a, so perhaps these planned hardware changes will be reasonable for the incoming price hike.

The internet search giant has not confirmed or teased the handset yet, but with the usual cadence, we can expect it to be unveiled at the next Android developer conference on May 15. Meanwhile, the actual shipping may only begin in June.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 8

Do you think the Pixel 8a will be a worthy purchase with these features and specs? How would you want to change or improve it over the Pixel 7a? Let's discuss your suggestions.