Alleged Google Pixel 8 Pricing Hints Fans Will Not Be Happy

Google is undoubtedly one of the companies that has not done its best when it comes to keeping its unannounced devices under wrap. After the extensive leaks and teasers of the Google Pixel 8 duo, the official-looking marketing material of the duo has seemingly published, hinting of a price increase for the smaller model, at least in the US.

Only the Google Pixel 8 will be pricier

Based on the image shared by Kamila Wojciechowska, which has happened to be the source of recent Pixel hardware leaks, the Pixel 8 is poised to arrive with a heftier price tag. Its base model with an 8 GB RAM and unknown storage is listed at $699, which is inflated by $100 compared to the Pixel 7's $599.

Evidently, this increase would put the Pixel 8 at a similar cost as the OnePlus 11 (review) at $699. But at the same time, Google's flagship will still undercut the Samsung Galaxy S23 (review) which is priced at $799 for the same configuration. It remains unclear whether these US pricing will also affect other regions.

Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. Pixel 7 Pro price and specs comparison / © X/u/Za_Raczke

Meanwhile, Google's bigger Pixel 8 Pro is seen to get an unchanged starting price at $899 over the Pixel 7 Pro. The memory is listed to be the same for the two Pro generations, which is at 12 GB RAM. Presumably, the on-board storage on Pixel 8 Pro as well as the non-pro Pixel 8 could start at 128 GB as suggested by an earlier report.

Possible reasons why Google is inflating the Pixel 8 price

The price hike on the Pixel 8 could have resulted from the ongoing inflation in addition to the new components as noted in the material. But interestingly, this is not applicable to the more premium Pixel 8 Pro despite the specs upgrades it boasts.

As for the known specs changes, the Pixel 8 line is getting the Tensor G3 chipset while the smaller entry has specifically an updated display with a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz, up from the 90 Hz of its predecessor. Likewise, the camera sensors as touted to be improved with the main camera helmed by a 50 MP Samsung Isocell GN2. Even so, the Pro shooter also gets a new 48 MP ultrawide camera and temperature sensor.

Google teases the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. / © Google Store

There are visible iterations on the exterior section as well as Google incorporates rounder edges and a refreshed camera visor. Additionally, both Pixel 8 sizes are launching with new colorways. We can see new gray and pink finishes for the standard model and a blue paint job for the Pixel 8 Pro.

It's really baffling why the Pixel 8 is the only model affected by the price adjustment and not the Pixel 8 Pro. Regardless, we will not be waiting for too long to know of Google's pricing strategy as the internet search giant is set to announce the Pixel catalog along with the Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch on October 4.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a

Do you think the Pixel 8 becoming more expensive will put Google in a disadvantaged position? But knowing the new key features and specs, is the price increase worth it? Tell us your thoughts.