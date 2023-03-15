Google Pixel 8 Pro Ships a New Camera Sensor and Design in Alleged Pictures

Google has been using curved screens in its Pixel phones for years now, but they eventually toned it down on the Pixel 7 . A set of computer-generated pictures of the Pixel 8 Pro revealed that the search giant could further offer flatter panels.

The Google Pixel 8 series is not expected to be announced until October, but purported renders of the Pro model are already parading the World Wide Web (via OnLeaks). If these leaks are to be believed, the forthcoming premium handset will have modest but important changes in the exterior.

Based on the leaked renders, the Pixel 8 Pro has less pronounced curved panels, especially on the front section along with thinner bezels. For the rear glass, the beveled portion is more noticeable when it comes to the edges. At the same time, the four corners appear to be rounder than the current Pixel 7 that we've reviewed.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Render Shows Flatter Design. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

On the other hand, the signature edge-to-edge camera bar is retained. It now houses a different triple camera arrangement, which is concentrated on the left side that is covered by a single oval-shaped lens. What's more interesting is the presence of a sensor below the LED flash.

Fourth camera sensor on the Google Pixel 8 (Pro)

It still remains unclear what could be the purpose of this fourth rear sensor. It is possible that it would end up as an autofocus laser sensor similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra we reviewed. Alternatively, this could also represent a version of 3D TOF (time of flight) LiDAR that is found on the iPhone 14 Pro (review) and the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 IV (review).

Google Pixel 8 Pro with a fourth camera sensor. / © OnLeaks / SmartPrix

The rest of the usual setup remains unchanged with the volume rocker and power/lock button positioned on the right side. Meanwhile, the USB-C port is sandwiched by two speaker grills at the bottom, which is similar to its predecessor.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely go official in October. The pair is anticipated to run on Android 14 OS and will be powered by the next-gen Tensor chipset.

