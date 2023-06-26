Google's Pixel 8 Could Support External Monitor via USB-C

Google's Pixel phones already come with a USB-C port and with the Pixel 7 (review) even getting the USB 3.2 interface that has several advantages, like faster data transfer and connecting with external devices. However, until now, the internet search giant has notably omitted the display support via USB-C on its handsets and relied on the wireless casting. It is reported that this could finally be added to Pixel 8 .

One of the best productivity-based features unique to Samsung Galaxy phones and some Android OEMs is the ability to connect to an external monitor or TV through a wired USB-C data cable. This is primarily a standalone and an upscale function on the Galaxy phones called Samsung DeX. It allows desktop mode with an optimized interface for larger display when you connect your phone into it.

Google Pixel 8 could turn your monitor or TV into a PC

Google is now believed to be adding a display port compatibility to the Pixel 8 lineup, according to the source cited by Android Authority. While the obvious case of the feature is to enable connection between a Pixel 8 to an external display via USB-C. However, previous strings of codes were discovered indicating that Google could offer desktop mode, which would also support pairing of mouse and keyboard similar to Samsung DeX.

But before this discovery, it was found out by 9to5Google in one of the quarterly builds of Android 13 OS that Google has been working on a desktop mode, although it didn't see an actual release yet. Coincidentally, these were further spotted in the beta of Android 14, and which could be activated in the said iteration of Google's operating system.

One of the versions of Samsung's DeX requires a dock. / © NextPit

Beyond this new PC-like feature, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to bring improved camera setup with thermometer as well as better screen real estate. The pair should also be fitted with a Tensor G3 chipset that has a nona-core processor along with a faster UFS 4.0 type of storage. Google could announce and release the next-gen Pixel duo in October.

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 7a Save when you buy the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon. To device database

What do you think of this possible desktop mode on the Pixel 8? Would this be useful in your case? Share your answers in the comments.