Save $200 on Google's Pixel 8 Flagship Camera Phone

If you're looking to upgrade your entry-level or mid-range phone to a flagship model but without wanting to spend a good chunk of fortune, now might be the best time to do so. Google's last year Pixel 8 is on sale on Amazon and has returned to $499, a massive $200 (29 percent) off its original price of $699.

The deal applies to the base model with 128 GB of the black Pixel 8, but you can also pick the hazel colorway for $529 or 24 percent lower than the usual cost. If you think you are short on storage, Google also offers 256 GB for the black, though only with a $130 reduction, dropping it to $628 from $759.

Why the Google Pixel 8 is a camera phone worth buying today

While the Google Pixel 8 (review) came to the scene last year, it's still a solid premium camera phone option. Even better, the deal makes it a must-buy for those currently considering getting a mid-range phone to upgrade to.

Like the newer and pricier Pixel models, the Pixel 8 boasts an amazing dual camera module backed by Google's advanced computational photography, taking stunning images with rich colors and sharp details. It also leverages other AI features like Best Take to pick the best shot and Super Res Zoom modes to enable extended zoom levels.

Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a higher refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness than Pixel 7. / © nextpit

And if you like a slightly compact handset, the Pixel 8 is one of the smaller phones out there. It features a bright 6.2-inch Actua OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and fast 120 Hz refresh rate. This is an improvement from its predecessor, especially in the peak brightness and fluidity. The phone itself is sturdy enough with a metal build, Gorilla Glass Victus panel, and IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Power-wise, the Pixel 8 is equipped with a snappy Tensor G3 SoC that provides ample horsepower, including a faster NPU for running machine learning and AI tasks. There's a decent 4,575 mAh battery, lasting more than a day of use, and fast charging capabilities.

What do you think of the Pixel 8 at this price? Tell us in the comments if you want to see more Pixel deals from us.

