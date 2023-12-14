Hot topics

You Can Still Grab Google's Pixel 8 at Record Low of $549 (Save $150)

Google's Pixel 8 was just released in October, but the flagship phone has so far seen solid discounts during Black Friday and this December. Surprisingly, Amazon has the device in its base model still available today at a record-low price of $549, which is $150 less (21 percent) than the normal listing.

There is also a sale for the 256 GB option, which dropped to $609 from $759. But even greater is that you can pick either storage in three colorways, including the popular black colorway, or the more playful rose and subdued hazel with a hint of gray.

Why the Google Pixel 8 is a worthy purchase

In our review of the Pixel 8, it has excelled better than its predecessor. We admired it due to the essential refinements and upgrades in both hardware and software departments. Combined with the savings, the Pixel 8 becomes a more recommendable purchase for those who're coming from older Pixel models or users who want to get a pure Android experience.

Specifically, the Pixel 8 features a brighter display with a faster refresh rate. It's also more compact and lighter than the Pixel 7. Despite the better handling, Google didn't compromise on the build. The device retains the IP68 dust and water-resistant certification along with the Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back panels.

Google Pixel 8 Pro display in detail
Google has abandoned the curved display in favor of a different design for the Pixel 8 Pro. / © nextpit

Although the Pixel 8 sports the same dual rear camera headlined by a 50 MP primary and 12 MP, photo and video qualities are boosted by the new imaging system delivered by the new chipset and Android 14. As with the performance, the in-house Tensor G3 SoC is a significant upgrade over the Tensor G2, which adds a faster processor and better graphics alongside vital enhancements to AI capabilities.

If you prefer a bigger display with extra generative AI features, Google's Pixel 8 Pro (review) is also at its all-time low price of $799, translating to a 20 percent cut from the usual cost of $999.

Which you are likely to pick between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Let us hear your answers in the comments and if you want to see more Pixel deals.

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S23
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S23 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Rating
Rating: Samsung Galaxy S23
Rating: Apple iPhone 15
Rating: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Rating: Nothing Phone (2)
Rating: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Rating: Google Pixel 7a
Offer

 

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

