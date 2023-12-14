You Can Still Grab Google's Pixel 8 at Record Low of $549 (Save $150)

Google's Pixel 8 was just released in October, but the flagship phone has so far seen solid discounts during Black Friday and this December. Surprisingly, Amazon has the device in its base model still available today at a record-low price of $549, which is $150 less (21 percent) than the normal listing.

There is also a sale for the 256 GB option, which dropped to $609 from $759. But even greater is that you can pick either storage in three colorways, including the popular black colorway, or the more playful rose and subdued hazel with a hint of gray.

Why the Google Pixel 8 is a worthy purchase

In our review of the Pixel 8, it has excelled better than its predecessor. We admired it due to the essential refinements and upgrades in both hardware and software departments. Combined with the savings, the Pixel 8 becomes a more recommendable purchase for those who're coming from older Pixel models or users who want to get a pure Android experience.

Specifically, the Pixel 8 features a brighter display with a faster refresh rate. It's also more compact and lighter than the Pixel 7. Despite the better handling, Google didn't compromise on the build. The device retains the IP68 dust and water-resistant certification along with the Gorilla Glass Victus on both front and back panels.

Google has abandoned the curved display in favor of a different design for the Pixel 8 Pro. / © nextpit

Although the Pixel 8 sports the same dual rear camera headlined by a 50 MP primary and 12 MP, photo and video qualities are boosted by the new imaging system delivered by the new chipset and Android 14. As with the performance, the in-house Tensor G3 SoC is a significant upgrade over the Tensor G2, which adds a faster processor and better graphics alongside vital enhancements to AI capabilities.

If you prefer a bigger display with extra generative AI features, Google's Pixel 8 Pro (review) is also at its all-time low price of $799, translating to a 20 percent cut from the usual cost of $999.

Which you are likely to pick between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro? Let us hear your answers in the comments and if you want to see more Pixel deals.