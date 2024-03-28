Hot topics

Google Pixel 7a at 20% Off is a Great Alternative to the Galaxy A55

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Google Pixel 7a Test Review
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

Google's Pixel 7a is considered as one of the best camera phones in the mid-range segment. If you've been waiting for it to be discounted, you're in luck. The device has returned to its all-time price of $374 from $499 on Amazon. That means you get to save $125 (20 percent) on it.

The sale has all colorways of the Pixel 7a available: snow white, sea blue, and charcoal gray. You can also opt for the bundle with Pixel Buds A, which similarly saves you $125.

Why the Google Pixel 7a is a recommended phone to buy than the Galaxy A55

The Google Pixel 7a is a great alternative to the Galaxy A55 following Samsung not planning to launch the latter in the USA. Even better, the current price of the device makes it a worthy purchase than most alternatives.

The device was launched in the middle of 2023, and it's praised for many good reasons. In Camila's review, she particularly liked the versatile camera performance of the Pixel 7a. The dual camera helmed by the new 64 MP main shooter produces shots with accurate colors and sharp details, which is surprising for its class. This also extends to low-light shooting, as it keeps most scenes well-lit.

Google Pixel 7a review images
Google's Pixel 7a is built from an aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass 3 protection in the front. It is also IP67 dust and water resistance. / © nextpit

In addition to the rear cameras, the Pixel 7a sports a reliable 13 MP selfie camera as well. This module often outputs natural selfie photos and records 4K video. You also get the usual AI features integrated with Google's apps such as Magic Eraser and real-time language translation.

Like the pricier Pixel 7, the Pixel 7a is equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset which has a flagship-grade processor and graphics. The chip is coupled with a generous 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Coming from Pixel 6a, the current Pixel mid-range has a larger battery and support wireless charging.

The Pixel 7a has a high-res and bright 6.1-inch OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Meanwhile, it is built from aluminum frame and comes with IP67 dust and water resistance certification.

What do you think of the Pixel 7a with this discount? Is it a compelling purchase? Let us know in the comments.

 The best smartphones under $400

  Editorial tip Price tip 3rd place 4th place 5th place
Product
Google Pixel 6a
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A53
OnePlus Nord N20
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023)
Image Google Pixel 6a Product Image Apple iPhone SE (2022) Product Image Samsung Galaxy A53 Product Image OnePlus Nord N20 Product Image Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Product Image
Review
Review: Google Pixel 6a
Review: Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Review: Samsung Galaxy A53
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price (MSRP)
  • $449.00
  • $429.00
  • $449.99
  • $299.00
  • $399.00
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing