Google Pixel 7a at 25% Off is Crazily Unmatched for Cyber Monday

If you're in for one of the best mid-range Android smartphones, then this ongoing Cyber Monday is the best opportunity to buy one, as Google's Pixel 7a falls to $374 on Amazon. This is the lowest recorded price for the bang for the buck Google smartphone, ultimately saving you 25 percent off its usual MSRP for $499.

Why you should buy (and not miss) the Google Pixel 7a at this rate

Google gave the Pixel 7a (review) with notable specs improvements coming from its Pixel 6a predecessor. In our colleague's review, the Pixel 7a is considered as the top choice among the upper mid-range smartphone class, and now, it makes it a compelling Android smartphone choice at its rate.

The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED screen, which is more dynamic and comes with a faster 90 Hz display than its predecessor. It also retains a compact form that provides a handy grip for those who prefer having a smaller phone. Additionally, it gets IP67 water and dust resistance along with a refreshed design on the overall form and rear.

Regarding the camera, the Pixel 7a has a dual rear camera setup composed of a new 64 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. The setup produces top-class imaging quality in photos and video, with the daylight shots always possessing sharp details and well-balanced colors, while night shots are surprisingly good.

Google Pixel 7a review images
The Google Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch 90 Hz OLED screen, making it a compact smartphone. / © nextpit

When it comes to managing the tasks, the Pixel 7a is a true performer. Thanks to the top-tier Tensor G2 chipset, which is capable of handling power-hungry apps and playing graphics-intensive games. The silicon also helps stretch the battery life on the handset for more than a day between charges.

Similar to the pricier Pixel 8 (review), the Pixel 7a runs on Google's pure Android OS experience. You get no bloatware apps, and you can take advantage of some exclusive AI-based software features such as Photo Unblur or Magic Eraser to remove unwanted photobombers from photos.

Which of the Pixel 7a features are your favorite? Let us know if you're planning to buy one this Cyber Monday. Also, share with us in the comments if you want to see more similar offers.

