Grab the Google Pixel 7 at 33% Off: Cheaper than the Pixel 7a

NextPit Google Pixel 7 Camera Test
Google is once again discounting its Pixel 7 deal on Amazon, where the Android flagship from the Internet search giant is sold at a 33 percent discount. This means you can get the base model of the Pixel 7 starting at $399, making it cheaper than the mid-range Pixel 7a which is usually $499. Evidently, it is a wise decision to pick up the standard Pixel 7 model that features better specifications while it is still discounted.

History repeats itself as the deal is available for both the 128 and 256 GB versions of the Google Pixel 7. If you were to opt for the latter, you will just have to fork out $449, which is $250 less than its usual price of $699. All three colors were listed.

Why buy the Google Pixel 7 over the Pixel 7a?

Obviously, the Pixel 7 packs more punch compared to the Pixel 7a given it is more expensive. Having said that, there is no doubt that you should grab the more capable Pixel 7 at a discount over the mid-range Pixel phone.

For starters, the Pixel 7 has premium Gorilla Glass Victus and an aluminum build. It is likely that this is one of its advantages over the Pixel 7a, which may be fitted with a plastic back. At the same time, the Pixel 7's display is seen to offer more screen real estate with thinner bezels.

Google Pixel 7 review
The Pixel 7's 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display is limited to a 90Hz refresh rate, the 120Hz is exclusive to the Pro model. / © nextpit

Although the Pixel 7a is set to receive an improved camera, the 50MP main sensor on the Pixel 7 is undoubtedly more capable. In addition, the standard Pixel camera phone should continue using the more flexible 10MP selfie snapper with 4K video recording support.

Other aspects of the Pixel 7 that stand out would be its wired charging speed and larger RAM amount. The latter ensures quicker and more stable performance. Overall, these are the reasons why the Pixel 7 is a better choice compared to the Pixel 7a, especially at a heavily discounted price.

