Crazy low price: Google Pixel 6a is 33% off on Amazon

The Pixel 6a has just launched a couple of months ago, but now Google is throwing the best offer with it. Originally retailing for the price of $449, the mid-ranger Pixel is now down to $299, which equates to a hefty $150 savings. We tell you why you should not miss this crazy deal .

Google's Pixel 6a is at its best price on Amazon.

The Pixel 6a with 128GB storage is discounted to $299, which is an all-time low.

Amazon's Pixel deal is running for a limited time only.

Google's Pixel 6a is the cheaper option from the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While some of its specs are reduced, it does not mean the device is nowhere near as capable as the premium alternatives. In fact, the Pixel 6a is powered by a flagship chipset and comes with an impressive camera setup making it a much better deal entirely.

Amazon is running a limited deal, at the same time, it's also the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel 6a which is 33 percent off or half of that Pixel 7. More importantly, you are getting ample 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard memory on top of 5G connectivity.

Google Pixel 6a: The best mid-range Android to buy right now

If you're itching to own the best mid-range smartphone today, the Pixel 6a is one of the top options. It has powerful hardware paired with guaranteed long-term software support. Beyond that, and like with every Google-branded device, you have the benefits of some exclusive functions like Magic Eraser and enhanced voice typing.

As regards imaging, the Pixel 6a can match the cameras of the more expensive camera phones on the market. Google's proven AI technology is built within it. You can surely take Pixel-quality images and videos for a fraction of the cost.

Not only does the Tensor SoC provide reliable performance and support to machine learning, but Google also enabled long battery life and waterproofing. All these features make the Pixel 6a smarter and future-proof.

Are you planning to upgrade your smartphone this year? Do you think this Pixel offer is at the right time? Let us know if you want to see more similar deals.