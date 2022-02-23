Having Wi-Fi issues with the Pixel 6? Help is on the way

There seems to be no end to the software problems with Google's latest Pixel devices. After an extensive software update a few weeks ago, Pixel 6 owners are now reporting difficulties with the Wi-Fi connection. Google has already responded to the issues.

Bug in February update of the Google Pixel 6 causes Wi-Fi issues.

Manufacturer has already identified the bug.

The bug is supposed to be fixed in the upcoming March update.

A new update, a new bug. Unfortunately, this motto is always true for Google at the moment. A new bug has crept into the February update of the Google Pixel 6, which is getting on some people's last nerves. The Wi-Fi can no longer be turned on. The bug turns the connection off automatically, and even a factory reset or turning flight mode on and off does not change anything.

Hey u/cheesehead78. Thanks so much for reporting this issue, we’re sorry that you’re experiencing it. After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices. Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March. If you’d like to explore other options in the meantime, please get in touch with our support team, which is prepared to help you. - Pixel Community, Reddit

The Google Pixel's official Reddit forum has already received more than 200 comments on the issue. Google has now identified the bug and will fix it in the upcoming March update. However, the manufacturer does not reveal more details. It therefore remains to be seen whether the bug will be fixed and we can only hope that no other bug will creep in and damage the Pixel 6.

Bug-free with Android 13?

The current bugs are mainly related to the installed Android 12 version. Even a major security update in January could not completely fix the bugs. Thus, many now hope that the smartphones will finally run satisfactorily with Android 13. However, there is hardly any information about the new operating system so far.

We only know a few features of Android 13 so far. Besides the Photo Picker, you will be able to use virtual machines on your smartphones in the future, for example. If you would like to know more about the operating system, you should take a look at our Android 13 overview page. Here we collect all news and information for you, so that you do not miss anything!

