Google Pixel 6: Should you buy it now? Check out the price drops

Are you looking for the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro ? Well, go no further! At NextPit, we keep track of all significant sellers' pricing for several popular devices. When we spot a discount or a price drop, we will let you know so you can buy the device.

How does NextPit track device prices

We stay up to date by regularly checking the pricing in major retailers like Amazon, manufacturer stores, BestBuy, and Google Shopping. When the price falls below MSRP (Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price), we note it down alongside the date. This allows us to create a graph for you to see when the device was discounted.

Now and then, we update this article with the latest information. The main idea behind this is that if a device falls at a certain price level, it will likely be rediscounted for that price in the future. We hope that you will decide whether a discount is actually good for you or if you should wait for another significant deal with this information.

Google Pixel 6: Is it a good time to buy it?

This article tracks the Google Pixel 6 and the beefier Google Pixel 6 Pro. The devices were announced only a few months ago, on October 19th, and became available on October 28th, 2021. The Google Pixel 6 was praised for its design, powerful A.I features and the five-year security update guarantee by Google. You can read more about the device in our review.

Google Pixel 6 Price Table Release: October 28th 2021 | MSRP: $599 Date Price First Price Drop 12.01.2021 $450* Biggest Drop 12.01.2021 $450* Lowest Price 12.01.2021 $450* Last Price Drop 12.03.2021 $550* Current Price 12.05.2021 $599.99

The Pixel 6 was released on October 28th for an MSRP of $599. The device has limited availability but can be found in some retailers. There have been a few discounts already, namely a $50 discount on BestBuy that could scale up to $150 with a plan from carriers. The Pixel 6 is currently out of stock on Amazon, but it can also be found on the official Google Store.

Currently, the Google Pixel 6 retails for the $599 starting price, which is something normal for a new device. The $150 discount we saw on BestBuy, though, albeit with a plan, is an excellent indicator of where we should be expecting the price to retreat in the future, around the $450-500 range.

The device can still be purchased for a $50 discount from BestBuy with a plan, but the discount is far from ideal, so I can not exactly recommend it since changing plans can be quite a hassle. Personally, I would prefer to pay the complete $599 for the freedom of an unlocked device, or even better, wait for a better price. Keep in mind that availability is limited, and some third-party sellers are marking up the price to $899, so beware.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Is it a good time to buy it?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro became available on October 28th, 2021, for a selling price of $899. As is the case with the smaller, Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro also has limited availability. Unfortunately, the device has not seen a discount yet since its release, something to be expected. The Pixel 6 Pro targets the premium range and I do not see it being discounted any time soon, especially if supply remains low.

The Pixel 6 Pro was praised in our review for the Android 12 implementation, the versatile camera constellation, and the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) 10-120Hz display.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Price Table Release: October 28th, 2021 | MSRP: $899 Date Price First Price Drop N/A $899 Biggest Drop N/A $899 Lowest Price N/A $899 Last Price Drop N/A $899 Current Price 12.05.2021 $899

The Google Pixel 6 Pro, unfortunately, has not been discounted yet. The device is currently available on Google Store and BestBuy at the MSRP of $899, and some third-party stores sell on Amazon, but we see prices at scalper levels $1569.99 for the 256 GB version. (!)

This is not particularly bad. Seeing that the device is available on the official store means that Google is at least trying to keep up with demand, so users can't get ripped off if they are attentive to where they shop. As with the Pixel 6, I cannot recommend the Pixel 6 Pro for this price either in the context of this price drop article. But this is not to say that the device is not worth this kind of money; For a flagship device in 2021, the Google Pixel 6 Pro is very competitively priced.

That said, if you are interested in the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, I would advise you to check this article from time to time. I will be updating it often. You could also watch our individual deals articles for similar discounts.

Are you interested in the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro? Let me know in the comments!