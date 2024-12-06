Backing up photos and videos to Google Photos has always been a straightforward affair, but managing cloud storage remains a challenge for users seeking more control. Currently, removing photos from the cloud without affecting those on your device involves a tedious process: turning off the backup feature and manually deleting media via the web.

Google addresses this issue with a new "Undo Device Backup" feature which is rolling out to users, designed to simplify storage management.

Delete Photos from the Cloud, Keep Them on Your Device

Until now, deleting backed-up photos from the cloud without removing them from local storage or your device required multiple steps. However, with the new "Undo Device Backup" option, users can now easily remove synced media from Google Photos while keeping them on their devices.

This feature is particularly useful to free up space in your Google Photos or Google One account. In line with that, Google also shared the steps on how to use Undo backup. Here's how to use it:

How to Remove Photos from Google Photos Without Deleting Them from Your Device

Open the Google Photos app. Tap your profile picture or initials at the top right corner. Go to Google Photos settings and then Backup. Scroll down and select Undo backup for this device. Check the box next to "I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos." Tap Delete Google Photos backup.

After completing these steps, automatic backups will be disabled. Users can re-enable syncing at any time through the settings.

Remember, only media synced from the device where the feature is used will be affected. Photos and videos from other devices will remain in Google Photos.

The feature is already rolling out for iPhone and iPad via iOS and will soon be available for Android.

